The Utah Chapter of Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge Heroes/National Awards Luncheon

Freedom and responsibility are mutual and inseparable; we can ensure enjoyment of the one only by exercising the other.” — Unknown

The Utah Chapter of Freedoms Foundation will be honoring their 2024 National Award Winners and Heroes this Tuesday, February 22nd, at Noon. The luncheon occurs at the Little America Hotel Grand Ballroom located at 500 S Main St, Salt Lake City, UT 84101, Salt Lake City, UT.Annually, the Freedoms Foundation and its Volunteer Chapters recognize exemplary civic achievements through its National Awards Program. Guided by an independent panel of expert jurists, the National Awards Program honors the exceptional efforts of individuals, organizations, and schools that promote or personify the ideals of responsible citizenship.Heroes Awards:Curtis Cazier ~ Preformed life saving CPR on Sky View High School student who collapsed while working out."Without everyone working together the outcome could have been very different," -CazierSenior Airman Dominique Childress, USAF, and Chris Crowder ~ Rescued a mom and two toddlers who were stuck under a car at Layton Christian Academy after being run over."We have about 220 domestic kids and over 300 international kids at the school. They just heard me yell. All these kids from different countries just come running out and lift it up; girls, boys, it didn't matter. They just all took a spot in the car and lifted it up," - CrowderKelly and Ivy Rountree ~ Saved a wheelchair bound woman from drowning in Stansbury Lake, UT."Once I felt his arm around me, I knew I could breathe, and I was so thankful. There are no words.... In a world where we just pass people and blow stuff off, here's somebody who heard somebody calling for help, and he was here. I'm here today because of Kelly." - Lisa KingstonTyler and Bruce Mahoney ~ Freed freezing trucker from an overturned semi; brought him to a warm truck and saved his life."We came across dozens and dozens of people who had slid off of the side of the road because you just couldn't see it. You drive down into it maybe 20 yards and you can see a gulley that leads to the lake and down in that gulley was a huge tanker, a double-trailer tanker, with hazards flashing, tipped over on its side — which had obviously happened within the last little bit in the storm." - Tyler MahoneyThe Utah Chapter of Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge educates students and teachers about the rights and responsibilities of American citizenship, inspiring them to preserve and advance our freedoms. It envisions an America where the rising generation loves their country and understands, values, and defends its founding ideals.Founded in 1981, the Utah Chapter based in Salt Lake City covers the entire state of Utah in promoting civics education. The chapter is proud to offer scholarships to students and teachers to attend the educational programs at Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge. Additionally, they are proud to hold their Heroes Day Celebration each February to honor Utah's outstanding citizens and recognize the exceptional students they send to Valley Forge.Thousands of students nationwide have obtained a greater understanding and appreciation of American history and civic responsibility through the Freedoms Foundation's Spirit of America Youth Leadership Program.Learn about democracy, the judiciary, the political process, founding documents, and the free enterprise system through innovative workshops and historical site visits that allow you to encounter our nation's past, present, and future.During your residential stay, you will also build leadership skills, engage in civil discourse, and identify how you can positively impact your community.

