Tint Tech Installs Top Xpel Paint Protection Film Products

Xpel products are universally recognized in the paint protection film industry, and Tint Tech is proud to use Xpel products for you.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We at Tint Tech are the protection film specialists in Calgary, and we pride ourselves on using only the best products and films to install on our clients’ vehicles. In fact, our reputation as installers of paint protection film hinges largely on the quality of the films we use. That is why products by Xpel are on the top of our list of product providers.

If you have not heard of Xpel, we would like to take a moment to fill you in on the amazing paint production films Xpel has to offer. You will be amazed by the quality of their products, and that is why our Tint Tech protection film specialists are happy to use them for the quality paint protection film installation our customers expect.

If you want to keep your car looking its best and would like to know the paint protection film options out there, call us at Tint Tech today. You can reach us at 1-403-968-8468, or fill out our online contact form.

Ultimate Plus – Don’t Diminish the High Gloss Finish

Xpel’s Ultimate Plus paint protection film is one of the most advanced in the world. The key to Ultimate Plus is the combination of a completely smooth finish and incredible durability. Here are just a few of the amazing features of Xpel’s Ultimate Plus.

- Self-healing surface. We know that you often can’t avoid fine scratches on your car, or those swirl marks from washing the car or clearing snow and ice. Ultimate Plus, however, leaves those problems behind because the paint protection film is self-healing. With just a little bit of heat, any fine scratches or swirl marks literally disappear.

- Stain resistant. All the things that are tough to get off of your car’s surface, like dirt, grime, dead bugs, salt and bird droppings, are no longer worth worrying about. With Ultimate Plus paint protection film, those nuisance spots are easy to remove.

- 10-Year Warranty. A product is only as good as the manufacturer’s willingness to stand behind its product. Xpel provides a 10-year warranty with Ultimate Plus, ensuring that your car will look great for years.

Invisible. When installed by protection film specialists from Tint Tech, Xpel’s Ultimate Plus is invisible to the naked eye, so you can enjoy the color of your car, and keep it looking like new.

- Durability. There are protection films, and then there are Xpel protection films. The quality of Xpel cannot be matched by cheaper alternatives. In fact, the last thing you want is for your paint protection film to fail or rip. Xpel’s Ultimate Plus is incredibly durable so it lasts as long as you have your car. For maximum impact protection, Ultimate Plus delivers.

Stealth – For that Flat Factory Finish

If you opted for the fashionable matte, frozen, or frosted look for your car’s paint job, then you want to accentuate that look with Xpel’s Stealth protection film.

Like Ultimate Plus, Xpel’s Stealth gives you a 10-year warranty and the amazing self-healing qualities that keep your car’s surface look brand new. In addition, Stealth boasts some remarkable features, including:

- Custom applications. Stealth will allow you to protect factory flares, splitters, and trim pieces, as well as emphasize gloss aero and carbon fiber.

- Design Access Program. Xpel developed a Design Access Program that is the world’s largest and most comprehensive pattern repository. Accordingly, professional installers have the confidence to know that there is a Stealth film pattern for any vehicle.

Tracwrap – the Enthusiasts Choice for DIY Protection

Tracwrap stands for “Temporary Road Abrasion Coverage,” and it is made particularly to keep your paint in pristine condition on a road trip, for track day, or going to your next car show. Gone are the days of blue painter’s tape to keep your car’s surface protected. Rather, get the enhanced protection of Tracwrap.

Made from very tough 8-millimeter urethane film, Tracwrap is a remarkably tough barrier between your car’s surface and the elements. In fact, Tracwrap provides much more protection than painter’s tape or those unruly spray-on alternatives.

The biggest advantage of Tracwrap is the ease of installation and ease of removal. When it comes to installation, Tracwrap uses a never-before-used air-channel adhesive layer. That means that the film can be applied by anyone without the need for specific tools, chemicals, or mixture of a slip solution. The ease of installation makes Tracwrap a dream to work with. Even better, the film can be installed anywhere – in your driveway, a parking lot, or right outside the track. It is that easy to install.

When it comes to removal, the story gets even better. Tracwrap is as easy to remove as it is to apply. The product uses a low-tack adhesive. That means that the film can be removed from your car’s surface in one large panel or strip, without leaving any sticky adhesive residue on your car.

Indeed, Xpel’s technicians did amazing work to develop Tracwrap. When a film is needed that is strong, yet temporary, Tracwrap is the best product out there. Xpel really got this one right.

At Tint Tech we make Tracwrap available to all of our customers. We also are happy to give tips and shortcuts on how to best use the film for maximum results.

Tint Tech the Protection Film Specialists are Ready to Help You Protect Your Ride

At Tint Tech, we are just as much car enthusiasts as we are the top protection film specialists in Calgary. We understand our customers because we have the same drive to keep our vehicles as pristine and off-the-lot-new looking as you do.

With that obsessive commitment to quality products to protect the look of our cars, we share that commitment with you. That is why we use Xpel products. We know that Xpel is 100% dedicated to protecting your vehicle. Xpel holds the highest standards throughout the entire film-production process. That is what makes Xpel one of the more recognized names in car protection films, and why we at Tint Tech are happy to use those products for our customers’ benefit.

For more information, contact us today at 1-403-968-8468, or fill out our online contact form.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.