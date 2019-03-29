Education Scholarship Accounts Expand Choice for Students and Families

Georgia Public Policy Foundation publishes 2 op-eds on benefits of ESAs for schools, districts, states

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's difficult to distinguish between facts and myths about education scholarship accounts: what they are, what they do, who they benefit, and how they work – or not – elsewhere.The Georgia Public Policy Foundation, a state-focused, independent, nonprofit think tank, has published two op-eds about education scholarship accounts (ESAs, also known as education savings accounts) to help clear up confusion and explain the benefits of such education choice programs. Permission to reprint these op-eds in whole or in part is hereby granted, provided the authors and their affiliations are cited.The first commentary is by Dr. Jeffrey H. Dorfman, a professor of economics at the University of Georgia whose study demonstrates that students who remain in a district are not hurt by the departure of a student who obtains an ESA that does not exceed the level of state per-pupil funding for that district.Read " The Truth About Education Scholarship Accounts ," by Dorfman.The second commentary is by Dr. Matt Ladner, a senior research strategist for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Ladner provides perspective on the lessons, challenges and solutions in Arizona, where the first education savings account was created in 2011.Read " ESA Trailblazer Arizona Paves Way, Provides Lessons for States ," by Ladner.For more information on education issues by the Foundation, click here Sign up to the Georgia Public Policy Foundation's media list to receive our news releases and articles: http://eepurl.com/cgztnj About the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: Established in 1991, the Foundation is an independent, state-focused think tank that proposes market-oriented approaches to public policy to improve the lives of Georgians. The Foundation is ranked in the Global Go-To Think Tank Index among the “Best Independent Think Tanks” and is rated a "2018 Top-Rated NonProfit" by Great NonProfits.



