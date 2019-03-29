Jury Unanimously Finds Monsanto’s Roundup Liable

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrus Wagstaff, PC, of Denver, Colorado is proud to announce on March 27, 2019 a California jury unanimously found Monsanto liable for failing to warn users that using Roundup could cause cancer. Andrus Wagstaff’s client, Ed Hardeman was awarded over $80 million by the jury; $200,967 in economic damages, approximately $5 million in future and past non-economic damages, and $75 million in punitive damages.

Aimee Wagstaff, national Lead trial counsel and Ed Hardeman’s attorney’s said, “I am so happy for the Hardemans that this federal jury held Monsanto accountable for causing Ed’s cancer. The jury vote was unanimous and they found that Monsanto’s actions over the past 40 years have been despicable, in that Monsanto has acted with a willful and knowing disregard of the rights or safety to the public. Not one of Monsanto’s employees, past or present, came live to our month long trial to defend Monsanto’s actions of Roundup’s safety. It’s time for Monsanto to do the right thing. “

This trial was set up as a two-part phased trial that lasted a month. Phase 1 ended on March 19, 2019 after a week-long deliberation with the jury unanimously finding Monsanto’s Roundup was a substantial factor in causing Hardeman’s cancer. Consequently, Andrus Wagstaff was allowed to proceed to Phase 2, which was focused on damages and liability.

Aimee Wagstaff of Andrus Wagstaff, Jennifer Moore, and other team members have worked hard and countless hours to fight for not only Ed Hardeman, but others who are in a similar position. This case was the first Federal bellwether trial out of hundreds to go before the Honorable Judge Chhabria in California’s Northern District. In 2016, the Honorable Judge Chhabria appointed Aimee to serve as national Co-Lead counsel of multidistrict litigation (MDL) 2741- In Re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation. Andrus Wagstaff, PC, has additional trials scheduled for this year in St. Louis and Montana.

About Andrus Wagstaff

A national mass torts law firm, Andrus Wagstaff, PC, has more than valuable experience assisting clients with personal injury lawsuits stemming from dangerous drugs and defective medical devices. In addition to pursuing legal excellence through top verdicts and settlements, the firm prides itself on providing compassionate, personalized representation. If you’ve been injured by a medical product, contact Andrus Wagstaff, PC, for a free case evaluation.

For additional information, please contact Aimee Wagstaff via email at aimee.wagstaff@andruswagstaff.com or via phone at 303-376-6360.



