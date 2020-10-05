Aimee Wagstaff Awarded the Access to Justice Award

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aimee Wagstaff, Founding Partner of Andrus Wagstaff, PC, has been awarded the Access to Justice Award and is being honored at the 2020 Colorado Trial Lawyers Association (CTLA) Spring…ish Dinner. Aimee Wagstaff and her Andrus Wagstaff trial team of David Wool and Kathryn Forgie are also finalists for Case of the Year for Edwin Hardeman v Monsanto Company.

“I am honored to have been selected for such a remarkable award. It is humbling to have my achievements noticed and hard work highlighted,” said Wagstaff.

Wagstaff is one of the Founding Partners of Andrus Wagstaff, PC, where her practice is focused on the representation of individuals who have been seriously injured by pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and exposure to dangerous chemicals. Outside of her practice, Wagstaff founded Women En Mass (WEM) to bring together female mass tort attorneys to discuss issues that affect women from the boardroom to the courtroom. WEM holds an annual conference for members and provides a network of female attorneys year-round.

In 2020, Wagstaff was named Leading Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Attorney of the Year, Colorado by Leading Advisor. In 2019, Wagstaff was named to the Top 50 Influential Lawyers, and named to the Best Lawyers in America. In 2018, Wagstaff was named to the National Trial Lawyers, Top 100 Trial Lawyers.

In 2016, the Honorable Vince Chhabria appointed Aimee to serve as national Co-Lead counsel of multidistrict litigation (MDL) 2741- In Re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation. Aimee was lead trial counsel in the first and only federal Roundup trial, with the jury awarding over $80,000,000.00 to a single Plaintiff after finding his cancer was caused by exposure to Monsanto’s Roundup chemical. This trial verdict assisted Andrus Wagstaff to be selected for the Top 10 Best High Verdict Attorney 2020 list. As a result of that trial, the national Roundup litigation has resulted in more than 10 billion dollars of settlement nationwide.

The Access to Justice Award is an award that honors the perseverance, courage, and character shown countless times in cases of extraordinary circumstances. CTLA members consistently overcome insurmountable challenges when fighting for the right to access the judicial system.

The Case of the Year Award acknowledges the positive impact that a single case can have on correct injustices, advancing fairness under the law, changing the attitudes or providing the economic incentives to protect public safety. This award will be announced at the dinner on October 8, 2020.

About Andrus Wagstaff

A national mass torts law firm, Andrus Wagstaff, PC, has more than valuable experience helping clients with personal injury lawsuits stemming from dangerous drugs and defective medical devices. In addition to pursuing legal excellence through top verdicts and settlements, the firm prides itself on providing compassionate, personalized representation. If you’ve been injured by a medical product, contact Andrus Wagstaff, PC, for a free case evaluation.

###