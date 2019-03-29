UserWise to lead a post-conference workshop at Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2019

The 4th Annual Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast Conference taking place in June 3rd-4th 2019 in San Diego, USA

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Annual Pre-Filled West Coast Conference taking place in June 3rd-4th 2019 in San Diego, USA, will gather a global audience of medical device experts and PFS industry leaders to discuss new developments and showcase the latest advancements.Uncovering design flaws late in the development cycle can be costly and catastrophic to meeting a medical product’s commercialization deadline.With this important issue in mind, SMi Group are delighted to host a half-day post-conference workshop led by Shannon E. Clark, Principal, Founder and CEO at UserWise who will be exploring ‘The Secrets to Uncovering and Addressing Design Flaws BEFORE Usability Testing’.Overview of the workshopWorkshop attendees will learn the principles of design that are key for developing medical products or selecting drug delivery devices for new drugs. They will also learn the best practices for how to conduct an expert review to uncover design flaws even before entering into usability testing.A review will be presented on numerous examples of Good vs. Bad Design. Attendees will be trained on how to best select the drug delivery platform for a specific product; use principles of informal use error analysis; IEC 62366 PCA task analysis; and use-related risk analysis to uncover use errors that could negatively impact usability testing results and ultimate product success.About the workshop leaderShannon E. Clark is founder and CEO of UserWise, a consultancy that helps medical device manufacturers and start-ups to design safe and easy-to-use medical devices. The consultants at UserWise conduct usability testing for a variety of medical devices ranging from surgical robots to home-use injection platforms. UserWise consultants also perform safety assessments to comply with U.S. and international regulations related to Human Factors. Before founding UserWise in 2015, Shannon was a Human Factors Engineer at Intuitive Surgical and Abbott Laboratories. Shannon graduated from UCLA with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and a technical breadth in Technology Management. Shannon is additionally a Certified Processional Industrial Engineer, holds two patents, and has written and published three books.For more information on the workshop visit the event website at http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr4 Take advantage of the $200 Early Bird discount on bookings expiring on March 29th 2019. Register for the conference and/or workshop at http://www.prefilled-syringes-westcoast.com/einpr4 Pre-filled Syringes West CoastConference: June 3rd – 4th 2019Venue: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, San Diego, USAHalf-day post-conference workshop: June 5th 2019Pre-Filled Syringes West Coast 2019 Conference is proudly sponsored by Almac, Aptar, Harro Hoefliger, Kaleidscope Innovation, Lonstroff Sumitomo Rubber North America, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nemera, Plastic Ingenuity, PHC Corporation, Wilco, Zeon, and Zwick.Contact Information:SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6168.For delegate enquiries contact Fateja Begum on +44 (0)20 7827 6184.For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk---ENDS---About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



