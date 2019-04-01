Ex-FDA Official to Conduct ComplianceOnline Seminar on FDA's GMP Expectations for Phase I Clinical Trials

FDA's GMP Expectations for Phase I and First-in-Man Clinical Trials

ComplianceOnline and ex-FDA official, Peggy Berry, will conduct a two-day seminar on FDA's GMP Expectations for Phase I and First-in-Man Clinical Trials

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Led by ex-FDA official Peggy Berry, ComplianceOnline’s popular seminar on FDA’s GMP expectations for phase I clinical trials comes to Tampa in 2019. The 2018 sold-out event was attended by various biotechnology and pharma professionals representing FDA regulated organizations such as Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals, Advaxis, Inc., Ocular Therapeutix Inc., Cell Culture Company, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lifecore Biomedical LLC and others.

Given the constant updates in the industry, each session in the seminar will cover these industry updates and focus on best practices on how to comply with the FDA requirements for the phase I clinical trials. The training will focus on the topics such as GMP requirements for personnel; QC function; facility and equipment; control of components, containers and closures; vendor selection and management; process validation and others.

Speaker Peggy J. Berry is the President& CEO at Synergy Consulting where she provides consulting services to companies in all aspects of drug development. She also provides group and one-on-one training in drug development, regulatory affairs and project management topics.

This in-person training will assist regulatory affairs personnel, managers, QA/ QC teams, documentation and others within an organization.

For more information or to register for the seminar, please click here.

Dates: Thursday, May 30, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.00 PM) and Friday, May 31, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.00 PM)

Location: Tampa, FL

Registration Cost: $1,699.00 per registration

Early bird discounts: For discounts on early registrations, please register now.

Register by phone: Please call our customer service specialists at +1-888-717-2436 or email to customercare@complianceonline.com

For more information on ComplianceOnline or to browse through our trainings, please visit our website.

About ComplianceOnline

ComplianceOnline is a leading provider of regulatory compliance trainings for companies and professionals in regulated industries. ComplianceOnline has successfully trained over 55,000 professionals from 15,000 companies to comply with the requirements of regulatory agencies. ComplianceOnline is headquartered in Palo Alto, California and can be reached at http://www.complianceonline.com. ComplianceOnline is a MetricStream portal. MetricStream (www.metricstream.com) is a market leader in Enterprise-wide Governance, Risk, Compliance (GRC) and Quality Management Solutions for global corporations.



For more information please contact:





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.