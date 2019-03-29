Make a Difference for Earth Hour at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Reusable Bag Lantern Release Flaming Cocktail Breezes Tapas Lounge Earth Hour

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali takes social and environmental responsibility seriously and runs a number of community-based initiatives aimed at making a meaningful difference” — Karim Tayach

DENPASAR, BALI, INDONESIA, March 29, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demonstrating a strong commitment to preserving the environment for generations to come, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will once again take part in Earth Hour, with lights dimmed across the resort from 8.30pm-9.30pm on March 30 2019. Guests are invited to attend celebrations on the beachfront to honor this global event, which will start with cleaning campaign, candle-lit meditation, bonfire, flaming juggling and live acoustic music. To support the island-wide ban on single-use plastic bags, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali will also be launching its own reusable cloth bag, with an attractive flower motif inspired by the intricate design details of the resort. All money raised from the sale of the bag will be donated to community-based initiatives under the Ritz-Carlton Community Footprints programs.

“As climate change accelerates and biodiversity loss threatens our planet, Earth Hour has an important role to play in sparking conversation and inspiring people to take action to save our planet. The Ritz-Carlton, Bali takes social and environmental responsibility seriously and runs a number of community-based initiatives aimed at making a meaningful difference. We are delighted to participate in Earth Hour by offering a range of special activities for the information and enjoyment of our guests,” says General Manager, Karim Tayach.

Festivities commence with guests invited to join the Ladies and Gentlemen of the resort for a beach clean-up. Throughout the day, everyone will be encouraged to write their wishes on a piece of paper which can then be tied to the Tree of Wishes. An atmospheric candle-lit meditation will take place at sunset, while a live acoustic music program will run from 6.00pm-9.30pm at Breezes Tapas Lounge. As lights are dimmed for the appointed Earth Hour, candles will be lit across the resort and everyone welcomed to join the beachfront bonfire and lantern release. Fire juggling and Flaming Cocktails available at Breezes Tapas Lounge will further illuminate the evening.

More than an event, Earth Hour is a movement that has achieved massive environmental impact. Starting as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour is now the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment, inspiring millions of people from around the globe to take action for our planet and nature. Guided by the brand-wide Community Footprints Program, The Ritz-Carlton Resorts, Residences and Hotels world-wide, will be participating in Earth Hour, and aligning themselves with the local communities they operate in.



