Techcyte Receives Patent Approval for Using Z-Levels in Deep Learning

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , a leading developer of AI-based image analysis solutions, announced today that the U. S. Patent and Trademark Office has awarded patent number 10,255,693 to the company for its z-level deep learning technology.Rick Smith, President of Techcyte, said, “We’re excited to see the first of many patents issue surrounding our deep learning image analysis platform. It is very difficult to get highly accurate algorithms, which has led to patentable innovations.”Techcyte is using this technology to create algorithms for the human, veterinary and air-quality industries. Laboratories, clinics, hardware manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals will all benefit from Techcyte’s digital diagnostics solutions.In 2019, Techcyte will deliver digital diagnostic solutions for blood, fecal ova and parasites, cervical cytology, and bacteriology. Additional tests will be announced when they are ready for use.###About TechcyteHeadquartered in Orem, Utah, Techcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 as a technology transfer from the University of Utah with a mission to lower healthcare costs through artificial intelligence. Techcyte uses the power of deep machine learning to perform image analysis of whole slide images. Image analysis is required for widespread adoption of digital pathology in research, pharma, human, air quality and veterinary diagnostic testing.



