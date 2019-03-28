All Lines Technology Named One of 2019 Tech Elite Solution Providers by CRN®

Tech Elite 250 List Recognizes Highest Achieving IT Solution Providers in Vendor Certifications

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Lines Technology announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named All Lines Technology to its 2019 Tech Elite 250 list. This annual list honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.To compile this annual list, The Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors work together to identify the most customer-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have earned these elite designations— which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services, and customer support—are then selected from a pool of online applicants.At All Lines Technology, we believe as a value-added solutions provider that we partner with only best-of-breed industry leaders that meet the business needs of our clients. We use our expertise to deliver streamlined solutions customized to the unique needs of your business and strive to be your true trusted advisor. By leveraging cutting edge technology deployment and management solutions from industry leaders, we ensure our engineers and technicians are trained and certified to the highest level.“CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers with extensive technical knowledge and premier certifications,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Pursuit of vendor certifications and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices proves a solution provider is committed to delivering maximum business value from those technologies and giving their customers the highest level of service.”“Our customers deserve the best and brightest in the industry. We are committed to keeping our team knowledgeable, experienced and certified.” Justin Pippy, Chief Revenue OfficerCoverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and online at www.CRN.com/TechElite250 About All Lines TechnologyAll Lines Technology is a local woman-owned solutions provider that delivers cost-effective, industry standard IT solutions to our customers. We strive to be a Professional Business Partner and Trusted Advisor with each of our clients. We help companies streamline and improve the way they buy, implement, and manage their technology infrastructures that support their mission-critical business applications.Our corporate headquarters is in Warrendale, PA. All Lines has a robust technical and sales staff all located in Western PA and Ohio that can support our customers in person, not via phone or email. All Lines Technology has a state of the art technology center showcasing some of the latest hardware and software solutions. Client demonstrations and POCs are delivered from this technology center. Also available to our customers, All Lines Technology manages a 20,000-square foot warehouse, staging & integration center that we use for customer client device management and deployment. All Lines is proud to offer clients unparalleled cloud expertise, capabilities across both traditional IT and modern cloud-era environments. We also provide our managed services and help desk offerings from our 7/24/365 Support Center from our location in Cranberry Township, PA.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and FacebookCopyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.