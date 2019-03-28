COMMUNITY LEADERS CELEBRATE THE UNITED NATION'S INTERNATIONAL DAY OF HAPPINESS AT THE FORT HARRISON

On Saturday the 23rd of March, ­The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay held its 4th Annual International Day of Happiness banquet in the Fort Harrison religious retreat for over 260 guests to celebrate the positive results of creating happiness in our world.

On Saturday evening March 23rd, the "International Day of Happiness" was celebrated by The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay, by hosting their 4th Annual "International Day of Happiness Celebration" at the historic Fort Harrison. There were over 260 guests, including community leaders, teachers, educators, pastors, ministers, and like-minded individuals, who gathered to hear the stories and successes of people achieving happiness for their communities.



The President of The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay, Ms. Kelly Yaegermann, told the guests, “It is of utmost importance to share happiness, to treat each other with respect as this will ripple out far and wide to make a better world for us all”.

One guest speaker, Cortez Hendryx, former law enforcement officer from Brooklyn, NY spoke about how TWTH helps bring confidence to people and guides them through difficult times, giving one example of how he used The Way To Happiness to mentor a young co-worker through relationship difficulties.



Ms. Annie Dabbs, retired 29-year educator from the Pinellas County School Board told the audience about her “Leaders by Choice” organization which mentors children using important books, one of which is The Way to Happiness. Ms. Dabbs said, “Take a good look at The Way to Happiness book and use it to make positive changes in your life, and then share this book with someone whose survival is important to you. Encourage them to do the same and soon you will see a rippling effect of the Way to Happiness as it spreads out to the furthest corners of our communities touching the lives of those around us”.

The Way to Happiness Association Tampa Bay bases its actions on the this book, authored by Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, containing 21 non-religious, common sense guidelines for anyone to follow in taking action to make positive choices towards a happier life. And as he states in the book, “Without too much trouble, using this book, you can help them survive and lead happier lives. While no one can guarantee that anyone else can be happy, their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be.”

Guests took over 1,200 The Way to Happiness materials when they left for the evening.

The Way to Happiness is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology (http://www.scientology.tv).

For more information on the program or how to obtain materials to share with others, please contact The Way to Happiness Community Center on 33 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater FL 33755. Open daily from 10am – 10pm or call: (727) 467 6961. The website for TWTH is www.thewaytohappiess.org.

The Way to Happiness

The Way to Happiness book was written and published by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest the current moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals and millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book and fills the moral vacuum in an increasingly materialistic society.



