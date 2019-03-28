Habitat for Humanity ReStore Celebrates Earth Day with Upcycle Challenge and Special Sale

ReStore Upcycle Challenge gives new life to old chairs. Volunteers serving at ReStore

First-ever contest challenges DIYers to repurpose and reuse building materials to upcycle chairs.

ReStore is dedicated to helping others by reusing and recycling building materials and home products, and our donors and customers fully embrace the message of Earth Day every day.” — Pete O’Keefe, ReStore Director for the New Brighton and Minneapolis ReStore

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore outlets are recognizing Earth Day this year with their first-ever Upcycle Challenge , now through April 16th. Challenge winners will be announced on Earth Day, Monday, April 22nd.What:The Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Upcycle Challenge. Entrants use their creativity to upcycle a chair from the Minneapolis or New Brighton ReStore locations.Participants must repurpose and reuse building materials in the upcycle process.Multiple winners will receive year-long discounts on ReStore purchases:* First place: 35 percent off for one year* Second place: 20 percent off for one year* Third place: 10 percent off for one year* All Upcycle Challenge entries will be available for purchase at ReStore or included in the auction at TwinCities Habitat’s Hard Hat & Black Tie Gala on May 4, 2019.For more information and contest rules, go to https://restore.tchabitat.org/blog/upcyclechallenge • The Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Earth Day Sale * The popular sale returns with 30 percent off all merchandise on Saturday, April 20th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.* Sale information will be provided on Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s Facebook page the week prior tothe sale at facebook.com/tchfhrestore.When:The submission deadline for the Upcycle Chair Challenge is 4 p.m. on April 16th.• All entries must be dropped off at the New Brighton store location.• Winners will be announced on April 22nd on the ReStoration Corner Blog (restore.tchabitat.org/blog).• The ReStore Earth Day Sale will be held on Saturday, April 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Where:New Brighton ReStore Minneapolis ReStore510 County Rd D West 2700 Minnehaha AvenueNew Brighton, MN 55112 Minneapolis, MN 55406Why:“ReStore is dedicated to helping others by reusing and recycling building materials and home products, and our donors and customers fully embrace the message of Earth Day every day,” said Pete O’Keefe, ReStore Director for the New Brighton and Minneapolis ReStore home improvement outlets. “In the Twin Cities metro area alone, ReStore donations have resulted in Habitat for Humanity being able to help sponsor the building of five Habitat homes each year.”• All ReStore donations and sales support Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s work building, rehabbing, and repairing homes for local families.How:• For more information on the ReStore Upcycle Challenge, go to restore.tchabitat.org/upcyclechallenge• For more information on the Restore Earth Day Sale, visit the Twin Cities Habitat ReStore Facebook page facebook.com/tchfhrestoreMedia ContactFor more information, or to set up an interview, please contact Gary Young at 612-247-8123 or Gary@GaryYoungInk.comAbout Twin Cities Habitat for HumanityOur mission is to eliminate poverty housing from the Twin Cities and to make decent, affordable shelter for all people a matter of conscience. Twin Cities Habitat is committed to building the quality of life, health, and economic prosperity of the region by producing, preserving, and advocating for affordable homeownership – because homes and families are the foundation of successful communities. Since 1985, more than 1,300 families have partnered with Twin Cities Habitat to achieve homeownership, building stability that multiplies for generations. Twin Cities Habitat is recognized as an Affiliate of Distinction and is one of the highest-regarded Habitat for Humanity affiliates nationwide. www.tchabitat.org About Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity ReStore Home Improvement OutletsThe ReStore is a home improvement outlet open to the public. ReStore outlets sell quality donated home furnishings, furniture, and building supplies at a fraction of the original cost. All revenue supports Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s work building, rehabbing, and repairing homes for local families. There are two Twin Cities ReStore locations: 510 West Count Road D in New Brighton and 2700 Minnehaha Avenue in Minneapolis. restore.tchabitat.org.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.