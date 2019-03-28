Muvi brings the Most Customizable and User-friendly OTT Platform to NAB Vegas

The highly customizable Video & Audio streaming platform allows any integration to suit store owner’s business needs. Muvi will be housed at Booth SU13114.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewYork-based leading OTT platform provider, Muvi, is all set to exhibit the world’s most customizable OTT platform at NAB Show scheduled to be held on 6-11 April 2019 at the Las Vegas Convention center. Muvi will be housed at South Hall (Upper) Booth SU13114.

Muvi’s instantly deployable OTT platform is known for its Zero Coding platform and highly customizable architecture that allows store owners to build their unique streaming platform exactly the way they like, a feat yet to be challenged by anyone in the industry. The end-to-end streaming platform includes everything required to launch a Video/Audio Streaming Platform, from Cloud-based IT Infrastructure, CDN, DRM, Online Player, Transcoding & Encoding Engine, Subscriber Management & Billing Engines, Payment Gateway Integration, Marketing Modules, Analytics & Reports to front end apps for Website, Mobile and TVs, all out-of-the-box, fully managed, deployable at a click of a button, instantly!

Muvi recently disrupted the OTT industry by allowing users to build their own streaming channel for free, something unimagined, busting the myths around the technicalities surrounding a Video/Audio streaming platform.

“The response has been tremendous”, quotes Ankit Pandey, Business Head, Muvi. “Muvi introduced the Zero Coding architecture and the customizability comes from the state-of-the-art architecture it is built in that provides ample room for any customization a store owner wants. Equipped with features such as Visual Designer, Policy Engine, Recommendation Engine, User Generated Content, Muvi is the first choice now among SMBs to build their streaming channel”, Ankit Adds.

“We are participating at NAB Vegas for the third time in a row and a place where we often meet our customers - our biggest support, strength, and companions in this highly dynamic OTT industry”, quotes Jyoti Nayak, Senior Marketing Manager, Muvi. Every strategic initiative we have taken are stemmed out of our constant customer feedback and demand. Muvi is known for its customizability and it is nothing but the demands of our customers over time which has been incorporated flawlessly by our Product team and Development Engineers. We are delighted to exhibit the same at the show.” Jyoti adds.

Meet Muvi at South Hall (Upper) Booth SU13114 at the NAB Show Vegas and learn how to host, stream and monetize your Video/Audio content without investing thousands of dollars. Book a Meeting now.

Muvi Expert Tips: Make the most of your meeting at NAB Vegas by joining Muvi for free today. A live channel with Muvi and your own CMS will bring immense clarity on board when we meet at the show. Because by that time you would exactly know what you want for your streaming channel and our team could better suggest. See you in Vegas!

About Muvi:

Muvi LLC is a prominent product-based SaaS company based out of New York. The company provides cloud-hosted streaming platform and end-to-end solutions for video/audio content owners, broadcasters, TV networks, and content aggregators to launch their own-branded, multi-screen, multi-format OTT streaming service such as Netflix, Prime Video, Spotify, Deezer etc. that can offer both Live & On-Demand content and be delivered across Web, Mobile, and TV instantly.

The company has gained international recognition in audio/video streaming space and is trusted by 350+ clients in over 50 countries across territories including North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle-East, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

For more information on Muvi LLC, visit www.muvi.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.