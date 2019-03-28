Experts to Offer Information on Brand Protection & Anti-Conterfeiting

Denise Mosteller Jeremiah Pastrick

Intellectual Property and Brand Protection Experts Will Provide Valuable Insights and Guidance on the American Knife & Tool Institute's website.

They bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the issue that has a tremendous impact on our industry, as well as a lot of other U.S. businesses.” — Mark Schreiber, President CRKT, Chair AKTI Anti-Couinterfeiting

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is pleased to announce that two experts in the fields of intellectual property and brand protection will be guest contributors on the nonprofit’s website. With the global cost of counterfeits projects to reach almost $2 trillion by 20221, AKTI and its members recognize that creating thriving businesses in today’s marketplace requires a toolkit to address this issue. Information, insights and helpful tips on these topics will be provided by Denise Mosteller and Jeremiah Pastrick in the new resource section titled “Brand Protection.”"When I first started working in the IP field Google didn’t exist,” said Denise Mosteller. “The idea that we would need to worry about counterfeits being sold online, or on something as big as Amazon, was inconceivable. We used our computers to write reports, not purchase products. In the brand protection world, things are constantly changing and evolving, and we need to do the same. I am excited to share my experience and skills with AKTI. “Denise Mosteller holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Indiana University and has over 22 years of investigation, brand management and intellectual property experience. Ms. Mosteller has participated in countless criminal and civil investigations and enforcement actions involving everything from individual online sellers to global Chinese manufacturers. During her career Denise has worked with both federal and state law enforcement agencies to facilitate the arrest of numerous counterfeiters.“The globalization of trade has brought with it tremendous capacity to expand markets and grow business opportunity but with that blessing has also come the curse of increased piracy, counterfeiting and IP theft,” said Jeremiah Pastrick. “Understanding how to develop, secure and protect your business’ intellectual property is an essential 21st Century business skill. I’m thrilled at the opportunity to assist AKTI and its members in these endeavors.”Jeremiah Pastrick has worked in the field of intellectual property development and protection for over 15 years. Mr. Pastrick received his B.S. in public management from Indiana University in 2001 and graduated from Indiana University School of Law in 2006. He served as both Vice President of a consulting firm specializing in international intellectual property (IP) development, protection and anti-counterfeiting as well as IP counsel to a wide range of global IP owners.“We’re very excited to have Denise and Jeremiah provide information to our members and others on a regular basis on our website,” said Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT and chair of AKTI’s Anti-Counterfeiting Committee. “Together they bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the issue that has a tremendous impact on our industry as well as a lot of other U.S. businesses.”The first “Brand Protection” article on the website will be “Intellectual Property 101” and can be viewed soon at www.AKTI.org ______________________________________________________



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.