Ex-CEO of Telefonica Data Uruguay Joins æternity Blockchain

Telecommunications expert Pablo Corolo joins æternity to further project’s goal of becoming the go-to blockchain for decentralized applications

URUGUAY, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a major win for the fast-growing æternity team, Pablo Corolo, ex-CEO of Telefonica Data Uruguay (Telefonica of Spain Group), has joined as an æternity board member and the CEO of the Americas. Bringing to the table a wealth of business acumen and technological expertise, he will play an invaluable role in spearheading development and deployment of the æternity ecosystem.Telefonica has made major strides into the blockchain space, recently announcing a strategic partnership with Microsoft to design the ‘telco of the future’ with distributed ledger technology and artificial intelligence.æternity has been growing at an astonishing pace following the launch of its mainnet last November. It is one of the most actively developing blockchains and blockchain ecosystems based on recorded developer activity. Founded in 2016, the open-source public blockchain protocol boasts a superior governance model, truly decentralized oracles, a naming system and off-chain state channels to achieve unprecedented scalability and privacy for use cases that require it (i.e. with confidential information).“I’m thrilled to welcome Pablo to the team,” said Yanislav Malahov, aeternity’s founder. “Pablo is a visionary and an expert at helping businesses of all sizes to master new technologies for enterprise use.”“By concentrating our efforts in the Americas region around key areas of blockchain development, we expect to unearth a buzzing blockchain community that has the potential for the creation of localized commercial and practical applications, as we’ve seen in our African hub,” added Malahov.In recent years, Pablo has been particularly focused on the use of blockchain and other peer-to-peer technologies as a means to expand human capabilities. He brings his in-depth knowledge to a nascent field, advising a number of prolific blockchain startups on how to structure their operations to ensure legal compliance and long-term sustainability.Pablo will oversee the creation, growth and expansion of a similar initiative in the Americas to educate and assist businesses in integrating the æternity blockchain into their operations.Uruguay has been selected as the launching pad for æternity’s expansion into the Americas because of its thriving software development ecosystem and its government’s commitment to digitalization. This commitment is reflected by Uruguay’s involved in the D9, the group of the nine most digitized countries in the world.“It’s a privilege to have been invited to join æternity,” he said. “I’m blown away by how far it has come in the past two years and by its novel approach to solving the problems of usability and scalability that are holding back mass adoption of blockchain today. In addition, it has the support of a thriving community and an extensive suite of APIs already available to developers. It will be an exciting journey as we create blockchain solutions easily accessible to the masses. It’s for this reason that I look forward to helping Yanislav and the team take the project to the next level.”The news of Pablo’s onboarding comes shortly after æternity Ventures’ successful launch of the second round of its 2019 Starfleet accelerator . This programme, which is designed for the most promising projects on the æternity blockchain, resulted in $1.3m being invested during the 2018 round.



