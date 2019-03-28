Global Sexual Wellness Market to Reach Values of Around $39 Billion by 2024 | Industry Analysis & Report by Arizton

Sexual Wellness Market Insights and Forecast 2024

The global sexual wellness market is estimated to reach values of around $39 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% during 2018-2024.

Starter kits and product bundles are boosting the demand for sex toys in the global sexual wellness market” — Abby, Sr Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizton's market research report on sexual wellness market provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the global sexual wellness market by product, distribution channel, and geography.

The introduction of innovative sexual wellness products such as flavored condoms, warming jelly, and organic oil-based lubricants is creating new business expansion opportunities for top vendors operating in the global market. The availability of several pleasure-enhancing products and increased marketing and visibility of these products online will propel the sales and revenues in the market. The global sexual wellness market is driven by the growing demand in the US, China, the UK, Japan, and Germany. The increasing awareness of these products with end-users becoming open to experimentation with such products in the global sexual wellness market.

The study considers the present scenario of the global sexual wellness market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2024. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the global sexual wellness market.

Sexual Wellness Market – Dynamics

Growing incidences of HIV cases worldwide have made governments, institutions, and NGOs to work toward reducing the prevalence of HIV by creating awareness about the virus, its origin, and mode of transfer in human bodies. Free samples of condoms, both male and female, have been distributed by these agencies to promote safe sex and a healthy lifestyle. Further, this has helped the society as people have become aware about HIV and other STDs and have started using contraceptives during sexual intercourses. As the awareness about HIV will increase, the demand for female condoms is expected to rise during the forecast period.The acceptance of sexual wellness products among women is increasing worldwide. Several factors are driving this acceptance: One of the major reasons for increased acceptance for sexual lubricants is the lack of natural lubrication during sexual intercourses which lead to vaginal dryness and cause irritation and itching. Marketing of sexual wellness products is one of the most important challenges among manufacturers. Currently, along with product development, vendors are also focusing on choosing appropriate distribution channels for products. Vendors are also devising effective advertising strategies to lure end-users. Further, they are also following aggressive pricing strategies to market their products among end-users. Vendors are now using online platforms to make their customers aware of their product and educate them about the same. Increased internet penetration worldwide has made it possible to provide directions on choosing the right type of sexual wellness products and using the same to end-customers.

Sexual Wellness Market – Segmentation

This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, distribution channel, and geography.The global sexual wellness market by product is segmented into sex toys (vibrators, rubber penises, cock rings, anal beads, rubber vaginas, blindfolds/feathers, harness & strap-on-penises, & bondage gear), condoms (male & female), exotic lingerie, sexual lubricants (water-based, silicone-based, oil-based, & hybrid), and others. Sex toys segment dominated more than half of the total market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of approximately 6% during the forecast period. The high demand from countries such as the US, China, and Japan is fueling the growth of this segment in the global market.The growing demand for female condoms will lead to the launch of innovative products in the global market. Exotic lingerie such as teddies, baby dolls, corsets, slips, and sensual innerwear is gaining immense popularity in the market. Durex Play and K-Y dominated more than 40% sexual lubricant segment in the global sexual wellness market.

The distribution channel segment in the global sexual wellness market is divided into retail (specialty stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, drug stores, & grocery stores)and online. The online stores are the fastest growing segment in the global market, at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period. Amazon, Adam & Eve online stores, eBay, Ann Summers, Alibaba, and AliExpress are some of the most significant players in the online segment in the global market. The leading vendors are promoting the concept of safe and fun sex and use of sexual lubricants through social media channels and attract new consumers in the global sexual wellness market.The top product manufacturers leveraged personalized customer services of sex specialty stores and supermarkets to gain a larger market share. Retail stores help educate customers about new products and help them in the selection of these lubricants in the global sexual wellness market.

Market Segmentation by Product

• Sex Toys

o Vibrators

o Rubber Penises

o Cock Rings

o Anal Beads

o Rubber Vaginas

o Blindfolds/Feathers

o Harness & Strap-On-Penises

o Bondage Gear

• Condoms

o Male

o Female

• Exotic Lingerie

• Sexual Lubricants

o Water-Based

o Silicone-Based

o Oil-Based

o Hybrid

• Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Retail

o Specialty Stores

o Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

o Drug Stores

o Grocery Stores

• Online

Sexual Wellness Market – Geography

The global sexual wellness market by geography is categorized into APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and MEA. APAC occupied the largest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. The improving quality of life and growing openness toward accepting sexual wellbeing products across countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia are fueling the growth of the APAC region. China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and India are the major revenue generators in the APAC market.The acceptance and usage in North America are fueling the growth of the global market. The high demand for premium sex toys and condoms along with water-based and silicone-based sexual lubricants across Europe will boost sales in the global sexual wellness market.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

• MEA

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

Key Vendor Analysis

The global sexual wellness market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of several international players. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades. The leading companies are focusing on offering sexual lubricants with high functionality and designs to sustain the competition in the global market. The infiltration with low-quality products will encourage the vendors to diversify their product portfolio and launch innovative products in the global sexual wellness market.

The major vendors in the global market are:

• Lifestyles

• Church & Dwight

• Diamond Products

• Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other prominent vendors include BeateUhse, Beijing Aimer, Bijoux Indiscrets, BILLY BOY, BioFilm, BMS Factory, Bodywise, B. Cumming, CalExotics, Calvin Klein, Convex Latex, Cosmo Lady, Cupid Limited, Doc Johnson, Eau Zone Oils & Fragrances, Embry, Empowered Products, Fuji Latex, Good Clean Love, Guy & O’Neill, Hathor Professional Skincare, HBM Group, HLL Lifecare Ltd., ID Lubricants, Innova Quality, Innovus Pharma, IXu, KarexBerhad, L Brands, La Maison Lejaby, La Perla, LELO, Lise Charmel, Live Well Brands, Lovehoney Group, Mayor Laboratories, MD Science Lab, MTLC Latex, Orient Industry, PHE, pjur group, Sagami Rubber Industries, Sensuous Beauty, Shandong Ming Yuan Latex Co.,ShanghaiDahua Medical Apparatus/PATH, Silk Parasol, Sliquid, StaySafe Condoms (by AdvaCare Pharma), STRATA Various Product Design, Suki (OhMiBod), Tenga, Thai Nippon Rubber Industry (TNR), The Yes Yes Company, TianjinCondombao Medical Polyurethane Tech. Co., Topco Sales, Trigg Laboratories, Triumph, VeruHealthcare/The Female Health Company, XR, and Kaamastra.

Key market insights include

1. The analysis of global sexual wellness market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2019-2024.

2. It offers comprehensive insights on current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global sexual wellness market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of global sexual wellness market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.





