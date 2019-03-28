Clearwater Families Celebrate One Year of Non-Profit Collaboration at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center

Guests at the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center luncheon enjoyed a talk from Lynn Posyton about nonprofits’ influence in the community.

The aims of our community center are very simply put in the words of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, ‘A Community that pulls together can make a better society for all'.” — Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday March 23rd, the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center marked its first year of helping non-profit organizations by throwing a family-oriented festival in Osceola Courtyard for more than 200. All ages revelled in the activities provided by the CCV Center such as a bouncy house, face painting, arts & crafts and train rides along with entertainment from Clearwater Academy and Pinellas County Sheriff’s PAL Drum Line.

The event began at 2pm with Girl Scout Troop 2728 reciting the Pledge of Allegiance followed by Clemence Chevrot, Director of the CCV Center, sharing the Center’s accomplishments over the past year.

Clemence Chevrot said, “This has been a year full of accomplishment. In our first year alone we have worked with over 85 charities from throughout the Tampa Bay area and welcomed nearly 10.000 visitors through our center’s doors for the 1000 or so events held. The aims of our community center are very simply put in the words of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, ‘A Community that pulls together can make a better society for all’”

Next, Pam Ryan-Anderson, Executive Director of CCV, told the history of the Volunteer organization and their upcoming Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park.

“CCV was started in 1992 by parishioners of the Church of Scientology to better the lives of children and families.” said Mrs. Ryan-Anderson. “We have given more than $200,000 to groups such as Make a Wish Foundation, The Children’s Home, Shriner’s Hospital, The Sheriff Youth Ranch and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Police Athletic League in Lealman among others.”

5 charities that help at a grassroots level had booths at the event to promote their good works. These were Clearwater Academy for the Performing Arts, Community Learning Center, Global Community Tennis, Clearwater Community Gardens and Stone Square Masonic Lodge #42.

“The CCV Center works hand in hand with local non-profits, in its on going crusade to create a safer community in Clearwater,” said Ms. Chevrot. “The Center provides its facilities and services at no cost to nonprofits. Here at the Center nonprofits learn how to promote themselves on social media, create their own flyers or logos as well as how to organize events such as fundraisers.”

To find out more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center or its up coming events please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.



