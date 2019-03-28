The Scientology Information Center Announces its Upcoming March Open House Reception and Answers to Common Questions

The Scientology Information Center hosts a special Open House Reception for Downtown Clearwater visitors during "Blast Friday". The Scientology Information Center is open for tours daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientology Information Center will be hosting a special reception and Open House during Downtown Clearwater’s Blast Friday concert on March 29th. The Center will offer refreshments and answers to questions about the Church of Scientology and its religious beliefs at its location, 500 Cleveland Street, the Historic Clearwater Building. Complimentary refreshments will be served and there is no cost to attend.



“Every year, from January to May, the City of Clearwater and Ruth Eckerd Hall host ‘Blast Friday’ on the corner of Cleveland Street and Fort Harrison, attracting thousands of guests to downtown Clearwater to enjoy the music,” said Ms. Amber Skjelset, the Manager of the Center. “Right in the middle of it all, on the same corner, is the Scientology Information Center housed in the 100-year-old historic Clearwater Building. The Center opened in 2015, thus beginning a tradition of hosting special receptions for concert goers and curious locals, and providing an opportunity for them to ‘see for themselves’ what Scientology is.”

The Information Center has a gallery of panels and interactive audio-visual displays with some 400 short videos on aspects of Scientology, its founder - L. Ron Hubbard, its humanitarian programs to help combat illiteracy, drug-abuse, human rights violations and more. Guests can choose from an array of complimentary educational materials providing further information on the topics mentioned above.

While the Center provides a self-guided tour, the Center Manager and volunteers will be on hand to answer additional questions guests may have.

Visitors can also learn about upcoming events and activities sponsored by the Church such as the quarterly Downtown Block party, and the Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt in Coachman Park.

“Many people don’t know what Scientology means, or what are its beliefs, or have never met a Scientologist,” said Ms. Skjelset. “This reception gives people an opportunity to learn what Scientology is for themselves.”

The Scientology Information Center is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm. For more information about the Center’s calendar of events for 2019 please contact Amber Skjelset, Manager of the Scientology Information Center at (727) 467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:



The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology's founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.



For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.



