IMMIGRANTS HAVE THE RIGHT TO CHANGE THEIR NATIONALITY AS PER THE UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

Youth march through Ybor City, Tampa to raise awareness on the 30 human rights highlighted in Universal Declaration of Human Rights

When people are ignorant of their human rights and the legal immigration process, they can become victims of human trafficking and their children can be put in danger.” — Blanca Miranda

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, US, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearwater, FL – On Saturday, March 30th starting at 7:30 pm, the Florida chapter of the Church of Scientology-sponsored United for Human Rights will host a seminar at their headquarters in downtown Clearwater to educate the public on the right of immigrants to change their nationality. Blanca Miranda, a 32-year immigrant from Panama and naturalized American citizen, will speak on “Clearing up the Myths of Immigration”. Ms. Miranda is an immigration consultant, guiding people from countries such as India, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Albania and more through immigration procedures and interpreting complex forms.

The seminar will be based on Article 15 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) document, “Everyone has the right to a nationality. No one shall be arbitrarily deprived of his nationality nor denied the right to change his nationality.”

According to the Migration Policy Institute, 4.1 million of the 16.6 million Floridians are immigrants. Ms. Miranda points out, “When people are ignorant of their human rights and the legal immigration process, they can become victims of human trafficking and their children can be put in danger.”

For more information on the seminar, please visit the United for Human Rights Florida Center at 29 N. Ft Harrison, in downtown Clearwater, call or text 727-265-7479, or email cristian@humanrights.com. All are welcome, light refreshments will be served and there is no cost to attend. The center is also open for tours of its quarters and interactive displays with information on United for Human Rights and its youth education program, Youth for Human Rights, from 10 am to 10 pm every day.

About United for Human Rights

United for Human Rights (UHR) is an international, not-for-profit organization dedicated to implementing the Universal Declaration of Human Rights at local, regional, national and international levels. Its membership is comprised of individuals, educators and groups throughout the world who are actively forwarding the knowledge and protection of human rights by and for all Mankind. The Church of Scientology sponsors UHR and its youth education program, Youth for Human Rights. Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard once said, “Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.”



