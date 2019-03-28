Mountz, The Torque Tool Specialists®, Rebrands the 54-Year-Old Industry Icon

Mr. Metric, the leading metric fastener specialists in North America, has unveiled its revamped website at mrmetric.com

New ecommerce capabilities, a new line of Silicon Valley Engineered precision hand torque tools, and outlook on the company’s Industry 4.0 focus

The rebrand of Mountz Torque has significant meaning. In a world of transformation, we are not only keeping pace, but leading the industry as we have done for over half a century.” — Brad Mountz, President & CEO

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, March 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Mountz Inc, The Torque Tools Specialists®, announced the rebrand of this 54-year-old industry-pioneering company. Based in the Silicon Valley, Mountz invented the first Electronic Torque Calibration Analyzer , launching a new category. Mountz is continuing to move the torque industry forward with a series of announcements and firsts.Brad Mountz, the company’s CEO for the last two decades and son of the late founder, Don Mountz, discussed where the company is headed. “The rebrand of Mountz Torque has significant meaning. In a world of transformation, we are not only keeping pace, but leading the industry as we have done for over half a century. This rebrand signifies a strategic and aggressive effort to keep this company relevant long into the future while better communicating the value our customers experience doing business with us today.”Kyle Krajewski, Mountz’s chief marketing officer stated, “This is such an exciting time at this company. It was important to re-invigorate the brand to align with the company’s leading performance and support our aggressive roadmap. Our Silicon Valley roots inspire our innovation. Our legacy of precision and accuracy focused on torque tools provide our customers confidence at every turn. It’s time the brand reflects that authenticity in its storytelling and visual language.”The launch includes a newly refined logo and visual identity, and the development of a full-service e-commerce website, the first of its kind in torque tool manufacturing. The site will be available to end-user buyers and distribution/resale partners. “We see this simply as where the world is today. B2B electronic commerce and omni-channel is real and we want to be part of it,” cited Mountz. “Our web commerce capabilities will only make it easier for customers and partners to do business with us. Of course, we are always full-service with respect to sales, customer support and repair and calibration service at any level. This applies across all forms: in-person, phone, e-mail, through social media or however a customer wants to interact with us.”Additionally, the company is debuting its new FG line of hand torque drivers . These sleek-looking tools have a polished and pleasing aesthetic, capitalizing on the “tried and true” rugged aluminum handle, while offering a significant upgrade from the previous design. The tools also include a greatly improved flexible cam design that exceeds ISO6789 standards (test proven) with torque values from 1-125 inch pounds (0.1-14 N.m). This precise torque screwdriver, designed and engineered in the Silicon Valley, also has a new feature that mitigates end-load forces allowing delivered torque values to remain consistent, regardless of end or side load. “This is a remarkable, comfortable and stylish tool that is far and away technically the best tool in its class,” noted Babu Rahman, Mountz Director of Engineering.Rahman also hinted at the future. “This is an unprecedented time for Mountz as we further scale design and manufacturing abilities to deliver our first Industry 4.0-ready torque measurement and cloud based SaaS product offering. Furthering a long line of innovation in the electronic calibration category, we’ll be releasing the most forward-thinking product of its kind. This next-generation device, built for high-end calibration and verification of all common torque tools, will enable integrated, real-time feedback and big data analytic capabilities to provide customers with the highest level of calibration confidence, documentation and predictive calibration results. We expect the product to be in market by early fall 2019.”Mountz added, “In this new economy, if you don’t innovate, you die. Mountz Torque is poised to make the next 50 years more successful than the first. Our purpose is to forge a safer world through accuracy and precision. Our customers know us as a leader in quality products, exceptional service, and advanced torque application solutions. We want them to know they can count on us in the long run to partner with them in anything related to precision torque. That’s what this brand is all about.”

Mountz Torque: Things Are Different Here



