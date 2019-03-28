Top Technology Solution Provider Award Given to ITsavvy

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ITsavvy just announced that, for the fourth year in a row, it made CRN’s list of the top technology solution providers.

While we appreciate the recognition, we have worked hard to earn it—through world-class engineering expertise and what remains the best possible client service in the industry.” — ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITsavvy, one of the fastest growing complete technology solution providers in the U.S., just announced that, for the fourth year in a row, it made CRN’s list of the top technology solution providers. The Tech Elite 250 list recognizes IT solution providers that have exceptional technical expertise and premier certifications.

ITsavvy President and CEO Mike Theriault said, “We are very grateful to be included on this prestigious list for four years now. While we appreciate the recognition, we have worked hard to earn it—through world-class engineering expertise and what remains the best possible client service in the industry.”

This annual list honors a select group of North American IT solution providers that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology suppliers, scaled to their company size. These companies have distinguished themselves with multiple, top-level IT certifications, specializations, and partner program designations from the industry’s most prestigious technology providers.

Channel Company CEO Bob Skelley said, “CRN’s Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers with extensive technical knowledge and premier certifications. Pursuit of vendor certifications and broader skill sets in a wide range of technologies and IT practices proves a solution provider is committed to delivering maximum business value from those technologies and giving their clients the highest level of service.”

CRN is a Channel Company brand. To compile the annual list, the Channel Company’s research group and CRN editors identify the most client-beneficial technical certifications in the North American IT channel. Companies who have obtained these designations—which enable solution providers to deliver premium products, services and support—are then selected from a much larger pool of applicants.

The Tech Elite 250 list will be featured in the April issue of CRN, and on the publication’s website www.CRN.com/TechElite250.

ITsavvy is a leader in tailored, end-to-end IT product and service solutions. ITsavvy built its reputation as a value-added reseller with industry-leading product availability, design and implementation, client support and delivery speed through 46 distribution centers across the U.S. ITsavvy also has data center locations in Cedar Knolls, N.J. and Oak Brook, Ill. The company’s user-friendly website provides concise, leading-edge IT decision-making resources, including an e-commerce site with real-time pricing and availability. ITsavvy is headquartered in Addison, Ill., with offices in Chicago’s Loop; Hauppauge, N.Y.; New York, N.Y.; Naples, Fla.; Miami; Indianapolis; Warren, N.J.; Davenport, Iowa; Hayward, Calif.; and Beavercreek, Ohio. Call 855.ITsavvy (855.487.2889), email info@ITsavvy.com, visit www.ITsavvy.com. Visit ITsavvy’s Media Center at www.ITsavvy.com/about/media-center. Media contact: Jeanna Van Rensselar, Smart PR Communications www.SmartPRCommunications.com / 630.363.8081

Full release at https://www.itsavvy.com/top-technology-solution-provider-award-given-to-itsavvy/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.