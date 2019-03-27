Dorsey & Whitney Selects nQueue

Firm to Leverage nQueue’s InfoRoute 5 to Scan Documents Directly to its NetDocuments Cloud-Based Document Management System

TEMPE, ARIZONA, USA, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- nQueue , the leading provider of information workflow technology to the legal industry, today announced that Dorsey & Whitney LLP has chosen to implement its InfoRoute 5 scanning and routing solution. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Dorsey has more than 500 lawyers in 20 offices around the world.Dorsey has specifically chosen nQueue’s InfoRoute software for its ability to connect seamlessly to the firm’s cloud-based document management system, NetDocuments. The connection will allow Dorsey personnel to scan and route documents directly and automatically to their proper location within the firm’s NetDocuments environment, from which they can access them securely anywhere at any time.The firm will also benefit from InfoRoute 5’s power and versatility. InfoRoute 5 using the ABBYY engine to scan and process documents, delivers unmatched speed, accuracy and file size. This is critical for the firm, which is using the tool to scan millions of pages of back files into their DMS. InfoRoute 5 is the only scan solution for the legal market that supports unlimited, complex workflows with speed, accuracy, and simplicity.“The ability to access scanned documents anywhere and not rely on paper stored in warehouses is important to a global firm like Dorsey, with its strong focus on delivering ‘worldwide advantage’ to its clients in a highly competitive environment,” says John Gilbert, senior vice president at nQueue.nQueue’s Fifth Generation solutions are perfect for law firms of all sizes who are looking to leverage better information workflows in order to improve both profitability and client satisfaction. “Dorsey is a great firm with midwestern roots but offices worldwide,” says Rick Hellers, nQueue’s president and CEO. “We are pleased that we can deliver to them solutions that facilitate their global reach.”About nQueuenQueue provides software-based information workflow solutions to more than 35 percent of the largest 250 law firms in the United States, seven of the top 20 in the U.K., seven of the largest 35 in Australia and five of the top 10 globally. The company’s document scanning and routing solutions enable firms to capture, format, route and control scans to improve security and reduce costs associated with document retention and retrieval. Its cost recovery solutions assist firms by enhancing the automation and processing of any operational and administrative expenses, including print, copy, scan, phone, fax, travel, court fees, research, overnight, courier costs and credit card charges, and its print management solutions increase print security while reducing misuse and waste. All of nQueue’s software offerings work with and without cost recovery and can be embedded directly into multifunction devices or reside on tablet computers to provide clients with the knowledge required to run their businesses more profitably. nQueue is a wholly owned subsidiary of Reckon Limited and the only truly global cost recovery company. To learn more about nQueue please visit www.nQueue.com



