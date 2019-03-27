Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Celebrates Its Super Saturday RBID Tour of Home

RBID Tour of Home in Monterey Park, CA

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a leader in the real estate industry, celebrates its Super Saturday RBID Tour of Home last Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Monterey Park, California. More than 100 prospective buyers attended the said event. The tour of the home of the company is a great method for aspiring buyers to have the best idea on the properties that they are going to buy.

The prospective buyers of the said event already pre-approved and willing to make offers on the property. As a trusted real estate company, the Rudy Lira Kusuma, the broker and owner of Titanium Real Estate Network, understands the exact needs of its customers. With that, they come up to the solution of developing essential strategies to give the satisfaction that they deserve.

The Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has an RBID home selling system that is specially designed for making the excellent perception of the value for buyer agents and prospective buyers. Their system can help their clients to make wiser decisions to meet their particular needs. Every RBID home comes with a Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee that promises the buyers to get the highest satisfaction and happiness they deserve on purchasing their home.

The real estate company know that the property is an essential investment for its customers. With this, they offer through service to give them successful and positive results in purchasing their desired property. The team is a concern for their clients, so they provide their best customer support for their peace of mind. If the buyers are not satisfied within 24 months of purchase, they will resell the property for free. The RBID homes come with 12 month home warranty against defects. Their professional team ensures that their work is provided in the best possible way because they never want to disappoint their clients.

They always want their customers to get more customized services for their particular projects. With this, they provide extensive options for their RBID properties. Their services include Bank Owned Properties, Foreclosures, Builder Closeouts, Divorce Sales, Distress Sales, Corporate Owned Homes, Property Exchanges, as well as other motivated sellers.

The Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team values the projects of their clients. With that, they offer a hassle-free bid procedure. The team ensures that buying their ‘Titanium Certified RBID’ homes is stress-free and easy. With the hassle-free and unique bid process of the company, the home buyer has enough time to preview their potential property. They can conduct inspections and initiate proper due diligence and secure the property under contract for a simple on time closing. They always value their good name in the public, so they make sure to bring satisfying services for their customers.

###

For more information about Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, visit their site at www.titaniumrealestatenetwork.com or email their team at rudy@teamnuvision.net.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.