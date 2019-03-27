Issued by TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Celebrates Its Super Saturday RBID Tour of Home

RBID Tour of Home in Monterey Park, CA

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, a leader in the real estate industry, celebrates its Super Saturday RBID Tour of Home last Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Monterey Park, California. More than 100 prospective buyers attended the said event. The tour of the home of the company is a great method for aspiring buyers to have the best idea on the properties that they are going to buy.

The prospective buyers of the said event already pre-approved and willing to make offers on the property. As a trusted real estate company, the Rudy Lira Kusuma, the broker and owner of Titanium Real Estate Network, understands the exact needs of its customers. With that, they come up to the solution of developing essential strategies to give the satisfaction that they deserve.

The Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has an RBID home selling system that is specially designed for making the excellent perception of the value for buyer agents and prospective buyers. Their system can help their clients to make wiser decisions to meet their particular needs. Every RBID home comes with a Buyer Satisfaction Guarantee that promises the buyers to get the highest satisfaction and happiness they deserve on purchasing their home.

The real estate company know that the property is an essential investment for its customers. With this, they offer through service to give them successful and positive results in purchasing their desired property. The team is a concern for their clients, so they provide their best customer support for their peace of mind. If the buyers are not satisfied within 24 months of purchase, they will resell the property for free. The RBID homes come with 12 month home warranty against defects. Their professional team ensures that their work is provided in the best possible way because they never want to disappoint their clients.

They always want their customers to get more customized services for their particular projects. With this, they provide extensive options for their RBID properties. Their services include Bank Owned Properties, Foreclosures, Builder Closeouts, Divorce Sales, Distress Sales, Corporate Owned Homes, Property Exchanges, as well as other motivated sellers.

The Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team values the projects of their clients. With that, they offer a hassle-free bid procedure. The team ensures that buying their ‘Titanium Certified RBID’ homes is stress-free and easy. With the hassle-free and unique bid process of the company, the home buyer has enough time to preview their potential property. They can conduct inspections and initiate proper due diligence and secure the property under contract for a simple on time closing. They always value their good name in the public, so they make sure to bring satisfying services for their customers.

###

For more information about Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, visit their site at www.titaniumrealestatenetwork.com or email their team at rudy@teamnuvision.net.

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team
626-789-0159
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
RUDY LIRA KUSUMA
TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team
626-789-0159
Share This Story
Company Details
TITANIUM REAL ESTATE NETWORK
8932 MISSION DRIVE, UNIT 102
ROSEMEAD
91770 , California
United States
+1 6267890159
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

TEAM NUVISION is a full-service real estate brokerage team with a two word mission statement – “Clients First.” Practicing what we see as the future of real estate, the client is kept at the center of the transaction and provided with an expert at each step of the real estate process. This empowers each client and keeps them in charge. At Team NuVision clients are treated to holiday cards, blog contests and continuous fun. Clients return to Team NuVision and recommend their family and friends every day. Clients First is a two word miracle and it makes everything easy. The three keys that guide how we treat our clients are: * Honesty * Competence * Caring Our 10 Core Values: 1. Deliver WOW Through Service 2. Embrace and Drive Change 3. Have Fun 4. Pursue Growth and Learning 5. Open and Honest Communication 6. Build a Positive Team Spirit 7. Be Passionate and Determined 8. Be Humble 9. Self-employed mentality 10. NO Gossip

TEAM NUVISION - Rudy L Kusuma Home Selling Team

More From This Author
Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team Celebrates Its Super Saturday RBID Tour of Home
Award-Winning Real Estate Professional Rudy Lira Kusuma Received Total Volume Achievement Award in 2018
Team NuVision Chosen as the 2018 Professional Winner Under Real Estate Office by Readers' Choice SGV
View All Stories From This Author