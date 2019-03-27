Key topics and senior expert speakers announced for Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2019

Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference 2019

SMi Reports: Experts from NATO-aligned military nations will be presenting key briefings at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2019 in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s 4th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems will be taking place in London on the 5th and 6th June 2019 in London. The conference will bring together, not only senior military personnel to network, but also leading technical directors and engineers from industry and senior military experts to update attendees on key aspects of the solutions within the sector.For those interested in attending, the £200 Early Bird discount is ending this week at midnight on Friday 29th March 2019. Places can be reserved at http://www.fav-ws.com/einpress Conference delegates will hear keynote briefings from senior experts from leading armoured vehicle programmes from across the NATO-aligned world. For those interested in attending, the Key takeaways for the 2019 conference include:Keynote Addresses -Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Rosen, Product Manager Stryker Future Operations, US Army will discuss ‘Stryker Upgrade: Enhancing Lethality to Meet the Future Requirements of Mounted Armoured Forces’.Lieutenant Colonel Ken Bernier, Product Manager for Abrams Main Battle Tank, US Army will discuss ‘Maintaining Strike Superiority for the Abrams Main Battle Tank Through Effective Modernisation’.Future AFV's and Weapon Systems -Captain Nicolas Sallien, Technical Manager Jaguar, DGA & Mr Florian Wiss, Fire Support Manager of JAGUAR Vehicle, DGA will discuss ‘Technical Assessment of JAGUAR Integrated Weapon Systems Capabilities’.Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Kerim Serkan Simais, Specialist-Land Platforms, Undersecretariat for Defence Industry (SSB) will discuss ‘Modernization of the M60T main battle tank within the FIRAT Project’.Weapon Systems Science & Technology Perspectives -Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, DSTL, UK MoD will discuss ‘Enhancing Mounted Firepower and Lethality: A Science and Technology Perspective’.Beyond Line of Sight Firepower -From the Netherlands TNO - Mr Wim de Ruijter MSc, Senior Scientist Weapon Systems & Mr Jelmer Korstanje MSc, Weapon Systems Scientist will present on ‘Research and Development for Greater Beyond Line of Sight Firepower Capabilities’.Vetronics -Dr. Periklis Charchalakis, Technical Manager, Vetronics Research Centre will discuss ‘Enhancing Vehicle Lethality Through Advanced Vetronic Systems Integration’.European Platform & Weapon System Upgrades -Lieutenant Colonel (ret’d) Kerim Serkan Simais, Specialist-Land Platforms, Undersecretariat for Defence Industry (SSB) will present on ‘Novel Approaches to the Requirements of the Combat Zone “ALTAY Main Battle Tank Program”’.Colonel (ret’d) John Ogden, Former Commander Armour Centre, British Army will present ‘Enhancing Military-Industry Cooperation to Meet Modern Weapon System Requirements’.Armoured Training & Simulation -Mr Andy Fawkes, Director, Thinke Company Ltd will discuss ‘Extended Realities — A Training & Simulation Perspective on VR, AR and related Technologies in Armoured Warfare’.The event brochure with the full two-day agenda and speaker line-up can be downloaded online at http://www.fav-ws.com/einpress Latest registrations include: BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin UK, Ultra Electronics - Precision Control Systems, Innalabs, Curtiss Wright, Eurolinks - SIPR Defense, Nexter Systems and more.5th-6th June 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly sponsored by Leonardo and CMI DefenceFor details on tailored sponsorship and branding packages, please contact Justin Predescu on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email: jpredescu@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Natasha Boumediene on email: nboumediene@smi-online.co.uk--------END--------About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



