Old World Street Clocks and Modern Technology

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- —Pennsylvania-based company, Chomko LA, has released a line of energy-efficient, solar-powered Street Clocks that leave all other forms of time-telling in the dust of the old world. These ornate city clocks usher in the newest era of classy timepieces with unparalleled technological capacity. This company is certainly interested in the unique balance of craftsmanship and superior functionality.A valued patron of Chomko LA, Morgan Creek Golf Club, CA, explains, “we picked the Cambridge clock from Chomko LA after doing much research. It was exactly the look and fit we desired with a superb value. We could not be happier.” It’s clear this company values not only advanced, effective technology, but also the finishing details. Schools, too, have benefitted from the accuracy of outdoor and indoor clocks: “The clocks are a huge improvement, our school needed synchronized timing, it works perfect and is maintenance free!”, as Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, OH, attests.Just below the beautiful dial-faces, it is the internal technology of these pedestal clocks that truly showcases the technical makeover currently occurring in the clock industry. The clock’s accuracy is secured in its Advanced Solar Technology, which adjusts to the most minimal sunlight—even Seattle and Pittsburgh are safe with these clocks! Because the clocks are run on solar power, there is simply no need for alternative energy hook ups or complicated wiring/installation.The clocks are so sensitive, in fact, that they automatically adjust to daylight savings 365 days a year, and let’s face it: humans aren’t always the best at remembering to turn the clock for daylight saving time. Chomko LA let’s their clocks have our backs. How do they accomplish this? All of their solar-powered clocks are synchronized to GPS-tracked satellites that provide the most accurate and reliable time signals on the planet. The elegant simplicity of this clock eliminates the need for all mechanical clock movements, and thereby exists as one of the easiest clocks ever made to install and maintain.So who are these tech-savvy clocks fit for? Chomko LA makes their town clocks customizable for just about any need. Their clocks can be made to order to fit any business, golf course, or main street set-up, and the designs are malleable to customer desire and values. For example, the customizable nameplates are carefully hand-painted and serve as templates for a sponsor name, memorial, or short epigraph. All aesthetic choices aside, the clocks are made with the strongest aluminum frame and stately dial faces, in order for the outside durability of the clock to match the reliability of its internal tech. Once a clock has been designed to satisfaction, Chomko LA will ship new clocks anywhere in the US, always with the guarantee of perfectly synchronized time from coast to coast.About Chomko LA: Chomko LA, LLC has a global reach with our product line, offering clock and communication products such as WiFi Clocks, PA & Paging Intercom System. We have skilled project managers who dedicate themselves to ensure you get the information, pricing, and recommendation you need to make a great decision. We represent the most effective technology rich products to help organizations just like yours with your communication and timing needs. Their motto is “Nothing Counts Like Excellent Service”Toll Free: 800-964-5749

