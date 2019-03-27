26th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner Celebrating Achievements of Female Leaders and Rising Stars in Finance

Leslie Picker, CNBC to Emcee

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leslie Picker, CNBC reporter covering hedge funds, private equity and asset management, will serve as master of ceremonies for the Women’s Bond Club ’s 26th Annual Merit Award Dinner sponsored by BlackRock, Inc. The event honors the remarkable achievements of women in the financial services industry and will be held Thursday, April 18 at the Museum of Natural History. Laurence D. Fink, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock will deliver the keynote address.The Women's Bond Club’s two most prestigious awards for exceptional leadership in the financial services industry will go to Ellen R. Alemany of CIT Group and Maura K. Cunningham of Rock The Street, Wall Street.Ellen R. Alemany, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of CIT Group, will receive the 2019 Merit Award. Ellen is recognized for her leadership of CIT and its evolution as a leading national bank that empowers businesses and personal savers. Ellen drove the transformation of CIT and is advancing a culture that delivers for customers, creates value for shareholders and strengthens communities. She has built a strong and diverse management team, presides over a diverse Board of Directors and has expanded CIT’s social responsibility efforts to support personal and economic empowerment, as well as balance and wellness.Maura K. Cunningham, Founder and Executive Director of Rock The Street, Wall Street, will receive the Betty Cook Award. Maura has spent 25 plus years in the financial services industry where she saw a real need to lift the veil on finance for younger generations of women. She launched Rock The Street, Wall Street in 2013, as a non-profit financial literacy program designed to spark the interest of high school girls into careers of finance. Since its inception, female financial professionals volunteer to serve as instructors and mentors, and run “hands-on” financial project workshops that are offered in 13 cities across the United States. Three new cities will be added this coming fall - San Diego, Kansas City and Newark, with more in the pipeline. Maura’s program has served over 1,750 high school students so far, 750 this past year alone, engaging and motivating the next generation of women for careers in finance.“Ellen and Maura are role models for all women trying to build successful careers and at the same time finding ways to improve the community we live and work in”, said Marinela Tudoran, managing director at Credit Suisse and Women’s Bond Club co-president.The event will also recognize over 50 Rising Stars, emerging female leaders across the Women’s Bond Club’s member firms who have demonstrated leadership qualities and have already had an impact on their colleagues, clients and industry peers. To learn more about the Women’s Bond Club, please visit www.womensbondclub.com The Women’s Bond ClubThe Women’s Bond Club is a vital community of experienced women across a wide range of financial services and related industries. Founded in 1921, The Women’s Bond Club was the first organization in New York that focused on advancing women in finance. Today they have over 1,000 members and over 44 of the leading financial services firms as corporate sponsors, with several new additions to their roster. Their members are united by a powerful mission: to advance women’s leadership, grow their intellectual capital, and return value to their companies, communities and upcoming generations. They accomplish this through a series of thought-provoking and engaging events for their members, as well as through their scholarship program and partnerships with non-profit organizations. For additional information on the Women’s Bond Club, please visit www.womensbondclub.com | Twitter: @WBCNY | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/womens-bond-club | Instagram: @womensbondclubBlackRockBlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of December 31, 2018, the firm managed approximately $5.98 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.