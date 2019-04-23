26th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner Celebrated Achievements of Female Leaders and Rising Stars in Finance

Event honored CIT Groups’ Ellen Alemany and Rock The Street, Wall Street’s Maura Cunningham

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leslie Picker, CNBC reporter covering hedge funds, private equity and asset management, served as master of ceremonies for the Women’s Bond Club’s 26th Annual Merit Award Dinner sponsored by BlackRock , Inc. The event honored the remarkable achievements of women in the financial services industry and was held Thursday, April 18 at the Museum of Natural History with over 800 attendees representing over 50 firms of all sizes.“Equality requires more than an institutional commitment – it must be driven by commitment and belief and heart at the individual level. By every person, in every part of the firm,” said Laurence D. Fink, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock who delivered the keynote address. “If we remain committed to purpose – if we embrace it – we can drive a more inclusive, more stable and more equal capitalism.”Two exceptional leaders in the financial industry were honored with the Women's Bond Club ’s most prestigious awards, the 2019 Merit Award and the Betty Cook Award.Ellen R. Alemany, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of CIT Group, was the recipient of the 2019 Merit Award recognizing her outstanding professional contributions to the financial services industry. Ellen drove the transformation of CIT as a leading national bank that empowers businesses and personal savers; advancing a culture that delivers for customers, creates value for shareholders and strengthens communities.Maura K. Cunningham, Founder and Executive Director of Rock The Street, Wall Street, was the recipient of the Betty Cook Award recognizing her exceptional dedication to the advancement of young women. Maura launched Rock The Street, Wall Street in 2013, as a non-profit financial literacy program designed to spark the interest of high school girls into careers of finance. They have chapters in 13 U.S. cities and continue to grow their footprint.A tangible example of the Women’s Bond Club impact of mentorship and scholarships was the Scholar Speaker, Ana Martinez. Ana was a recipient of the Charitable Giving, Mentoring & Careers Scholarship in 2012 as a high school senior with a dream of becoming an auditor. She was paired with a Women’s Bond Club Mentor, graduated college and went on to get her masters and become a CPA. Ana is currently helping other young women who want to pursue careers in financial services.This year’s Rising Star Program Honor Roll was also revealed, a cornerstone of the Women’s Bond Club dedication to advancing women in leadership. The Rising Stars are over 50 women recognized early in their careers who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and are expected to be futures leaders in the industry. The full list of recipients can be on www.womensbondclub.com The Women’s Bond ClubThe Women’s Bond Club is a vital community of experienced women across a wide range of financial services and related industries. Founded in 1921, The Women’s Bond Club was the first organization in New York that focused on advancing women in finance. Today they have over 1,000 members and over 44 of the leading financial services firms as corporate sponsors, with several new additions to their roster. Their members are united by a powerful mission: to advance women’s leadership, grow their intellectual capital, and return value to their companies, communities and upcoming generations. They accomplish this through a series of thought-provoking and engaging events for their members, as well as through their scholarship program and partnerships with non-profit organizations. For additional information on the Women’s Bond Club, please visit www.womensbondclub.com | Twitter: @WBCNY | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/womens-bond-club | Instagram: @womensbondclubBlackRockBlackRock helps investors build better financial futures. As a fiduciary to our clients, we provide the investment and technology solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of March 31, 2019, the firm managed approximately $6.52 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com | Twitter: @blackrock | Blog: www.blackrockblog.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock



