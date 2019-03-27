Intermedia Touch partners with eMerge Americas to provide a digital interactive wayfinding solution during the event.

Intermedia Touch supports efforts such as Emerge Americas that further the awareness of emerging tech companies and talent located in South Florida.” — Cristina Miller, CEO Intermedia Touch

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are proud to announce our companies fifth year sponsoring the highly anticipated 2019 eMerge Americas Conference. eMerge Americas is a massive tech conference that strives to convey global enterprises, startups and government leaders directed towards innovative digital solutions. As Diamond Sponsors of the conference, we will provide digital interactive kiosks featuring customized wayfinding. The kiosks will assist guests with a wayfinding map of exhibitors and key events, agenda, speaker bios, sponsors, videos and much more - all within a turnkey solution tailored to enhancing the experience for the guest.Come and visit our booth #529 to meet the team and learn more about our interactive solutions. Our goal is to create unique experiences by making use of the latest interactive technology and applications available in the digital signage industry. It is our mission to provide our customers with quality, cutting-edge, innovative products and solutions that support and promote their unique business initiatives.About Intermedia Touch:Intermedia Touch, Inc. is a leader in interactive technology and custom application solutions for a broad range of corporate clients. Offering unmatched service and extensive experience as a technology integrator, we aim to create unique experiences by making use of the latest interactive technology and applications available in the digital signage industry.Intermedia Touch, Inc. offers powerful custom software solutions as well as a diverse array of interactive hardware options that include interactive touch screen monitors, interactive infrared surfaces, interactive video walls, interactive holographic glass, indoor/outdoor kiosks, as well as LED signs. With more than 15 years of experience in the information technology and audiovisual fields, the team at Intermedia Touch, Inc. strives to tailor custom interactive solutions that will create the highest visual impact and relevance for your specific target audience. For further details on the products and services that Intermedia Touch, Inc. has to offer, feel free to contact us at 305-517-3894, or you can visit us online at www.intermediatouch.com About eMerge Americas:eMerge Americas serves as the preeminent innovative thought exchange transforming Miami into the technological hub of the Americas. By connecting global industry leaders and investors with America’s top business executives, technology decision-makers, and entrepreneurs, partnerships may form that spur visionary innovation and technological advancements for the betterment of business and society. The eMerge Americas founding partners include Medina Capital, A-Rod Corporation, Greenberg Traurig, Knight Foundation, Miami-Dade County, and the Miami Herald. For more information visit emergeamericas.com. For the latest eMerge Americas news, connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn (@eMergeAmericas) and Instagram (@emergeamericas).



