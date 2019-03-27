U.S. Pharmaceuticals Market to be worth USD 685.45 billion by 2023, Reveals New Navadhi Market Research Report

U.S. Pharmaceuticals Industry Analysis and Trends 2023 U.S. (United States) pharmaceutical market forecast

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. (United States) pharmaceutical market is the largest pharmaceuticals market in the world and accounted for more than 40% global pharmaceuticals sales in 2017. USA pharmaceuticals market is expected to grow in the upcoming years despite recent slowdown due to price erosion in U.S. generics pharmaceuticals market, delay in approval of complex generics by US FDA (United States Food and Drug Administration) and Government’s talks of drug price control mechanism like other major pharmaceutical markets. The reasons are simple: aging and growing population, rising income levels, and emerging medical conditions and emergence of new diseases.As per NAVADHI Market Research , the U.S. pharmaceutical industry will we worth USD 685.45 billion by 2023. The growth in this market is predicted on the basis of various factors like market drivers, current and upcoming trends, current growth pattern, and market challenges.Ambarish Kumar Verma, Managing Director of NAVADHI Market Research Private Limited said “U.S. is expected to retain it’s leading position in the global pharmaceuticals market with market share of 43.72% in 2023 improving on it’s market share compared to 2017. This growth is fuelled by the growing and ageing population in U.S. pharmaceuticals market. More than 15% of U.S. population is above 65 years of age and this number is expected to rise by 2023. Apart from ageing and rising population the improvements in purchasing power and access to quality healthcare and pharmaceuticals to poor and middle-class families worldwide also is driving the growth of U.S. pharma industry. The income level of average American is expected to rise by 3.21% CAGR by 2023, due to rising employment levels and stable economic conditions.”To know more about this newly launched market research report visit “ U.S. Pharmaceuticals Industry Analysis and Trends 2023 Spanning over 255 pages and 176 exhibits, “U.S. Pharmaceuticals Industry Analysis and Trends 2023” report provides in-depth analysis for the united states pharmaceuticals market for the year FY2018 to FY2023, including market structure, market trends, market constraints and industry drivers.This report has provided detailed company profiles including their position in U.S pharmaceuticals market value chain, financial performance analysis, product wise business strategy, competitive landscape and SWOT analysis for top 10 companies in U.S. pharmaceuticals market by their pharmaceuticals revenue namely: Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Sanofi S.A and Bristol-Myers Squib.Scope of the U.S. Pharmaceuticals Industry Analysis and Trends 2023 Report• This report provides detailed information about United States pharmaceuticals market including future market forecasts up to 2023.• This report identifies the need for focusing on U.S. pharmaceuticals market• The report identifies the growth drivers and inhibitors for U.S. pharmaceuticals market.• The report identifies various risks associated with U.S. pharmaceuticals market.• This report has detailed profiles of top 10 companies in U.S. pharmaceuticals market by their pharmaceutical revenue covering their position in pharmaceuticals value chain, business strategy, financial performance, future forecasts and SWOT analysis.• This report provides competitive landscape among top 10 pharmaceutical companies in U.S. market.• This report provides Porter’s Five Forces analysis for U.S. pharmaceuticals market.• This report provides SWOT (strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats) analysis for U.S. pharmaceuticals market.• This report provides information about current and future trends for U.S. pharmaceuticals market.For more information and purchase this report please visit:Other reports from Pharma Category: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/pharma-healthcare About Market Research Reports , Inc.Market Research Reports® Inc. is world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products and latest industry analysis & trends.About NAVADHI Market Research Pvt Ltd.NAVADHI is a market research company that helps global firms differentiate themselves, break market entry barriers, track their investments, develop business strategies and plan for future by providing actionable market research intelligence that helps them succeed.



