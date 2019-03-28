Certified Zoho Developers KDG Exhibiting at Zoholics 2019

Certified Zoho CRM and Creator Development available from KDG's Zoho Partners

KDG will exhibit at the Zoholics conference from April 9 until April 11.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Certified Zoho development team KDG will be exhibiting at Zoholics 2019 in Austin, TX from April 9 until April 11. The company’s experts will be on hand during the conference to answer questions about the popular suite of software tools and talk about their services and support as a Zoho Partner.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to interact with the Zoho community and meet its diverse group of users,” says Lynette Wills, Director of Client Engagement at KDG.

KDG provides Zoho CRM development, Zoho Creator Development, and Zoho Books development. Experts also provide Zoho Campaigns, Zoho Analytics, and Zoho SalesIQ support, as well as direct support and integrations for Zoho’s hundreds of other applications.

At the conference, KDG will be primarily focusing on its ability to help clients migrate their accounting data to Zoho Books and keep transparent reports through regular bookkeeping support.

KDG’s certified Zoho developers are 100%-US based.

To learn more about Zoho development from KDG, visit https://kyledavidgroup.com/services/zoho.



About KDG: KDG has been a leading advisor in the business world since 2001. Using custom software development, small business IT support, and UI/UX design, the company has helped clients stop making it work and start making it happen. KDG has also developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.



Welcome to KDG



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.