Recruiting for Good Rewarding $1500 Flight Gift Cards to Party at NYE in Sydney

Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to help fund summer camp; and is rewarding participation with party travel to experience 2019 Sydney NYE Party.

Join us to Help Kids and Enjoy Fun Trips to Party for Good” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good a staffing agency on a mission to help fund summer camp scholarships is rewarding participation with fun party travel. Join to help kids and enjoy fun trips; we're rewarding a limited number of flights to 2019 NYE Party in Sydney , Australia.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We just launched ' We Party for Good ' to reward people who participate in our staffing agency; with flights, hotel, and tickets to the world's best parties. Participate today and enjoy one of our limited NYE Flight Gift Card rewards; and you can choose your favorite airline too (Air New Zealand, Qantas, or Virgin Australia)."How to Earn Flights to Party RewardsMake a referral to Recruiting for Good before May 5, 2019 to earn an exclusive flight reward.1. Refer a family member or friend for a fulltime position in engineering or tech (upon completion of 90 days employment, we reward 1 $1500 flight gift cards).2. Introduce an executive or senior manager (you personally know, that is hiring professional staff); once we find the company a new hire, and the newly hired employee completes 90 days of employment (we reward two $1500 flight gift cards).3. A portion of each placement made will be donated to help fund summer camp scholarships.Carlos Cymerman adds, “One more thing...you can gift the flight reward to anyone living in the US (including your mom); so she can experience Australia...and party for Good."To sign up email carlos(at)recruitingforgood(dot)com.AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. We generate proceeds to help fund camp scholarships; and reward participation with fun meaningful travel. www.RecruitingforGood.com We Party for Good is a Purpose Driven community service helping fund rewarding party travel to experience the World's Best Art, Culture, Dance, Music and Sports. Join us to see the world, meet like-minded friends, and grow from within. www.WePartyforGood.com Want to experience the best 2020 parties in Australia? Enjoy rewarding trips to Adelaide Fringe Festival, Australia Open, Barunga Festival, Byron Bay BluesFest, NYE in Sydney, Rainbow Serpent Festival, and Rip Curl Pro Surfing Competition; to learn more visit www.AustraliaforGood.com



