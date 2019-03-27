Award-Winning Real Estate Professional Rudy Lira Kusuma Received Total Volume Achievement Award in 2018

RE/MAX Award Titanium Closed Over $280 Million in 2018

ROSEMEAD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudy Lira Kusuma, award-winning real estate professional heading Titanium Real Estate Network, receives another award from RE/MAX. Kusuma was awarded Total Achievement Volume 2018 as recognition for the team’s tremendous results for the buyers and sellers of all the communities they served.

RE/MAX gave the award to thank Rudy L. Kusuma for the great example he set as a RE/MAX professional. It became possible for him to take the prize home thanks to the more than $280 million they closed last year. Besides the RE/MAX award, the team is also pleased to announce that they have been featured on Top Agent Magazine on its March 25, 2019, edition.

The team did great in closing such a tremendous amount of volume in 2018. However, it was only possible thanks to the team system that the Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team follows. In Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team, not one person does any of the traditional methods to reach out to clients. The team steers away from the traditional real estate agent method of door knocking, cold calling, or prospecting.

The team is very strict about staying clear of what traditional real estate companies do by building a team with members playing a specific role. For example, the marketing department continuously generates new leads and they currently have over than 35,000 prospective buyers in their database. Then, every incoming calls get inputted in their system by the admin team. The Inside Sales Team then check and make sure the time and motivation of these prospective leads and book them to the Outside Sales Agents. The Outside Sales Agents then put one hundred percent of their focus to serve the clients and make sure to get the buyers homes that match their criteria and get the sellers homes sold in a very short amount of time.

The team system of Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team allows each member to focus on his or her job. It has been the system that the team follows through in all their sales since the beginning, which they found to be more efficient. Additionally, this system gives prospective home sellers and buyers with huge benefits.

The advantage of Rudy L. Kusuma’s team comes from the fact that they can cover all bases. Unlike other home selling team that does not feel cohesive, Kusuma’s home selling team fit perfectly well together. If the team were not given different responsibilities, they would not have been useful. It is because it would lead to many areas left unexplored since members would likely end up doing similar things.

On the other hand, Rudy L. Kusuma has his team member focusing only at one part of the process, which doubles their speed and efficiency. It is the system that made sure the team can explore every aspect of the transaction and therefore effectively earn the volume that gave them the RE/MAX Award. The team’s cooperative spirit is what brought them one of the best awards they can receive.

About Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team is a group of professional real estate experts helping California clients to find a new home or seller their house. The company specializes in real estate selling and buying with the most effective process led by the right people equipped with the best technology.

###

If you are planning to make a move in the next 3-6 months or are interested to learn how their team system works, simply call Rudy Lira Kusuma at 626-789-0159 or email rudy@teamnuvision.net.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.