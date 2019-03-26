DOT Requiring Spill Response Plans for High-Hazard Flammable Trains

WILLOWBROOK, IL, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The final rule requires railroads to develop and submit Comprehensive Oil Spill Response Plans for route segments traveled by high hazard flammable trains that are carrying petroleum oil in blocks of 20 or more loaded tank cars and trains that have a total of 35 loaded petroleum oil tank cars.Railroads are also required to identify the person responsible for each response zone, along with the organization, personnel, and equipment capable of removing and mitigating a worst-case discharge. Information about the trains must be provided to state and tribal emergency response commissions. “This new rule will make the transport of energy products by railroad safer,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao in a news release.Hygieneering, Inc. is a full service environmental, health and safety consulting, testing and training firm that has served the gas and oil industry for over thirty years. Hygieneering, Inc.’s expertise include: hazardous material investigations, hazardous material remediation plans, air and water testing, remediation project oversight and HAZMAT site worker training.Hygieneering, Inc. is Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Certified!Hygieneering is a professional service provider and a certified woman-owned business. We provide environmental consulting, safety consulting, training and emergency response services. Our Team of certified industrial hygienists, certified safety professionals and environmental engineers have been developing proven, feasible and legal solutions to environmental, health and safety issues since 1987.We are dedicated to providing superior industrial hygiene, safety and environmental engineering services. Find out why so many turn to us for indoor air quality, environmental, safety & health, EHS training, and emergency response services.Whether High-Tech, Manufacturing, Utilities, Property Management, Petrochemical, Food Processing, Municipalities or Education is your business, we make your industrial hygiene, safety and environmental concerns our business.Visit us on Twitter! https://twitter.com/Hygieneering



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.