NIOSH Now Targets Mold in Buildings

WILLOWBROOK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- NIOSH has released a Dampness and Mold Assessment Tool for general buildings and schools to assist managers in identifying and assessing areas of dampness in buildings. NIOSH states “implementing regular visual inspections for dampness can help to identify trouble areas before they become major problems and help to prioritize maintenance and repair.” “The Dampness and Mold Assessment Tools provide an inexpensive mechanism to investigate, record and compare conditions over time.” Hygieneering, Inc’s indoor air quality testing and mold inspection service provide facilities with a proactive approach to maintain healthy and comfortable indoor air quality. Taking a proactive approach on your indoor air quality issues can accomplish minimizing costs associated with future complaints regarding indoor air quality, address current complaints or concerns by providing scientific data documenting the quality of air, prevent a “sick building syndrome” from occurring, maximize productivity of workers and promote a healthful work environment.Hygieneering, Inc. is Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Certified!Hygieneering is a professional service provider and a certified woman-owned business. We provide environmental consulting safety consulting , training and emergency response services. Our Team of certified industrial hygienists, certified safety professionals and environmental engineers have been developing proven, feasible and legal solutions to environmental, health and safety issues since 1987.We are dedicated to providing superior industrial hygiene, safety and environmental engineering services. Find out why so many turn to us for indoor air quality, environmental, safety & health, EHS training, and emergency response services.Whether High-Tech, Manufacturing, Utilities, Property Management, Petrochemical, Food Processing, Municipalities or Education is your business, we make your industrial hygiene, safety and environmental concerns our business.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.