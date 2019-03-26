Restaurant Magic to exhibit key software at centennial National Restaurant Association Show

Restaurant Magic, one of the foremost restaurant back-office software companies, announced they are participating in the National Restaurant Association Show.

The National Restaurant Association Show allows us to get a real sense of the latest technology and to be inspired by the great innovators that come to the event.” — Drew Peloubet

TAMPA, FL, USA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restaurant Magic Software, one of the foremost restaurant back-office software companies, announced today that they will be participating in the National Restaurant Association Show 2019. The show will take place May 18-21 at McCormick Place in Chicago. It is the largest gathering of restaurant professionals, attracting more than 43,000 attendees, providing an extraordinary space to learn everything that’s current in the restaurant industry.

This year will be the 100th anniversary of the event and it will showcase cutting-edge products and technology trends for restaurants. “We are really looking forward to attending this year” said Restaurant Magic’s Chairman and CEO Drew Peloubet. “Our team is thrilled to be a part of the discussion and to learn from the best in the industry,”.

“As a software company we are always looking to see what’s next for restaurants, including advancing the industry with the products we develop,” Drew Peloubet said. “The National Restaurant Association Show allows us to get a real sense of the latest technology and to be inspired by the great innovators that come to the event. Every year is a learning opportunity and I always leave with more energy than I had coming in.”

Mr. Peloubet will attend this year’s show, along with senior team members and product experts.

The Restaurant Magic Team will be available in booth #6864 in the Tech Pavilion South Hall where they will meet with peers and customers and discuss the company’s range of products. There will be live demos and face-to-face chats, so attendees can see the functionality and benefits firsthand. Team members will educate attendees about the primary product, the Data Central Management Suite. This back-office software solution brings food management, inventory management, and enterprise reporting to restaurants nationwide. The robust reporting engine provides incredible visibility into business processes, including highlighting reduction in the waste stream and improving the bottom line. The team will also be demonstrating several recently released features like data warehousing, enhanced restaurant analytics and tablet specific interfaces.

About Restaurant Magic

Restaurant Magic Software has been providing advanced software solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industry for over 20 years. The robust Data Central Management Suite, the flagship product, is a powerful and flexible application that takes advantage of the latest technology trends to offer premier processing and analytics. Modules work seamlessly to help you manage your business more efficiently and with greater insight and control. Packages can be customized to meet your needs and include Food Management, Labor Management, Enterprise Reporting, Advanced Analytics, Menu Planning, and more. Data Central also has several offerings that maximize accessibility though tablet specific interfaces and Mobile Applications. To learn more about Restaurant Magic Software and its products, call us at 1(800) 933-4711 or visit the website at www.restaurantmagic.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.