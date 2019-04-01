Fastest Growing Industrial Packaging Supplier Celebrates 15 Years

B2B Industrial Packaging celebrates its 15th anniversary this month; it is now one of the top industrial packaging suppliers in the world.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., April 1, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month. As one of the fastest growing industrial packaging suppliers in the world--named to Crain’s list of the 50 fastest growing companies--B2B Industrial Packaging is projecting sales in excess of $75 million for 2019. It has gone from one location 15 years ago to maintaining five sales offices and functioning out of 10 facilities.

B2B Industrial Packaging Vice President of Sales and Marketing Pat Yonkus, who is also the company’s co-founder, said, “Our employee growth has been the source of my greatest personal satisfaction. We have created many high paying jobs and now have 49 active sales people.”

In just the last 10 years, the company has successfully completed seven acquisitions, the most recent being Central Packaging, a supplier of packaging equipment and supplies headquartered in Lenexa, Kan. Previous acquisitions include: Alpine Packaging in Oregon; Western Metals and Pac Fast in California; and the Lesker Corporation, Anasco, Inc. and Rapid-Pac in Illinois. A particular point of gratification is that nearly all employees from all seven acquired companies have stayed on.

The company’s tool repair capacity has also grown considerably—now encompassing three facilities that service clients across the U.S.; with the ability to provide onsite packaging equipment repair around the clock anywhere in the U.S.

In 2016, the company brought Bill Drake onboard to serve as president. Drake has nearly four decades of experience working in the packaging industry and has proved to be a respected leader with an excellent track record of management skill, sales know-how, and the vision required to sensibly accelerate the company’s growth.

“There are so many things that have contributed to our success,” Yonkus said. “If I had to single one out it would be the collegial atmosphere and teamwork. Throughout our rapid growth, we have been able to maintain the small company feel. Many employees have developed close friendships and this is what really binds the company together. We also have remarkable client loyalty—due in no small part to the best client service staff in the industry.”

Yonkus has set the goal of doubling the company’s size within the next four years.

Servicing more than 6,000 active clients, B2B Industrial Packaging sells a full range of packaging equipment and supplies including steel strapping, stretch film, and fasteners to clients throughout the U.S. and Mexico. B2B Industrial Packaging is unique in that it also operates three state-of-the-art strapping and fastener tool repair facilities that service the entire U.S. Headquarters are in Addison, Ill. with additional locations in Fort Worth, Texas; Houston; Oakland, Calif.; Los Angeles; Portland, Ore.; Eugene, Ore.; Seattle and Kansas City, Kan. To contact B2B Industrial Packaging, call 1-877-222-5747, email Caitlin Montgomery at cmontgomery@b2bind.com, or visit www.B2BInd.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



