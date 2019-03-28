Best Data Center Cooling Solution Leads to Intel Award for Ace Computers

Ace CEO John Samborski Ace Computers Custom Technology

Ace Computers won the 2019 Intel Partner of the Year Award for a pioneering 176-node HPC cluster using direct-to-chip hot water liquid cooling technology.

This particular project, for which we won the award, was a collaborative effort—not only with Intel, but other key partners as well.” — Ace Computers CEO John Samborski

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., March 28, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Computers just announced that it won the 2019 Intel Partner of the Year Award for Best Data Center Solution. The project was a 176-node HPC cluster that is one of the first implementations using direct-to-chip hot water liquid cooling technology.

Intel recognized the outstanding achievements of a select group of partners with the distinction of Partner of the Year at its recent Intel Partner Connect 2019 conference for the Americas region. The Partner of the Year award singles out for recognition companies that employ Intel technologies and solutions while demonstrating excellence in technology platform design and integrated solutions. These companies have achieved the highest standards of design, development, integration and technology deployment to accelerate innovation in PC computing, data center, storage, vertical solutions and marketing.

Ace Computers CEO John Samborski said, “We were thrilled to be honored in this way by Intel; they have been a very valuable partner for us since we opened our doors in 1983. In addition to providing us with the finest products, they have been an excellent resource for challenging configurations and integrations. This allows us to fully leverage their high performance components in the supercomputers, workstations and servers we build for our clients. This particular project, for which we won the award, was just such a collaborative effort—not only with Intel, but other key partners as well.”

Intel, a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of global innovation. The company’s engineering expertise is addressing the world’s greatest challenges as well as securing, powering and connecting billions of devices and the infrastructure that supports them – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between.

Founded in 1983, Ace Computers is one of the most established and respected custom technology builders in the world. The company is a Woman-Owned Small Business manufacturer and reseller for the public sector as well as the commercial sector with a stellar record of outstanding customer service, engineering expertise and on-time delivery. Ace Computers is a multi-year CES Award winner and HPCwire Readers’ Choice Award finalist. In addition to some of the finest academic institutions in the U.S., long-term clients include the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense. Contracts include GSA, CCS-2 and SEWP V. Headquartered in Greater Chicago, additional locations include: New Jersey, Florida, Virginia, Nevada, Colorado and Minnesota. To contact Ace Computers, call 1-877-223-2667 or 1-847-952-6900 or visit http://www.acecomputers.com/TopProducts.asp. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; www.smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.



