ACHIEVEMENT GAP IN MINNESOTA AMONG HIGHEST IN NATION ‘HELP MINNESOTA BE MORE – GIVE YOUR TIME AS A TUTOR’

AmeriCorps puts out call for 1,700 Minnesota tutors for 2019-20 school year to help students struggling in reading and math.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MINNEAPOLIS – March 26, 2019– Minnesota is reported to have one of the largest achievement gaps in the nation, heightening the need for literacy and math tutors in schools throughout the state. Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are seeking 1,700 tutors for the 2019-20 school year by asking residents to “Help Minnesota Be More. Give Your Time As A Tutor.”According to the National Assessment of Educational Progress (also known as the Nation’s Report Card), despite strong performance in reading and math overall, the gap in scores between Minnesota students of color and their white peers is significantly larger than the national average. Reading Corps and Math Corps Managing Director, Sadie O’Connor said, “Closing the achievement gap means ensuring that all students have the skills they need to be successful in school so they can ultimately contribute to the social and economic well-being of Minnesota.”Independent research shows that the programs are effective in helping students to build their skills and confidence. As a whole, students who receive tutoring through Reading Corps and Math Corps, make greater gains and get on track faster than their peers. O’Connor says, “What’s even more exciting — students with risk factors make even more progress.”Tutors are being sought for three different levels of commitment: 35, 25 or 18 hours a week. Tutors receive a stipend every two weeks, and can earn up to an additional $4,200 for student loans or tuition, which can be gifted to a family member if the tutor is 55 or older. Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits like free health insurance and child care assistance. Anyone interested is encouraged to apply now at readingandmath.net or by calling 866-859-2825. Tutors will begin in August 2019, and spend the next school year making the commitment to “Help Minnesota Be More.”Minnesota Reading Corps and Minnesota Math Corps are statewide, research-based initiatives to help every Minnesota student become a successful reader by the end of third grade or become proficient in math by the end of eighth grade. Tutors will reach an estimated 35,000 students throughout Minnesota during the school year.About Minnesota Reading Corps:One in three Minnesota third graders is not reading at grade level. Minnesota Reading Corps, a statewide program, provides a solution. The program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in schools and preschools, where they deliver proven literacy strategies to help children get ready for Kindergarten and on track to become successful readers by the end of third grade. Two independent and rigorous studies conducted by the University of Chicago confirm Reading Corps to be one of the most effective literacy programs nationwide. It is replicated in 12 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.minnesotareadingcorps.org About Minnesota Math Corps:State exam results show 40 percent of Minnesota eighth graders do not demonstrate grade-level proficiency in math. Minnesota Math Corps provides a solution to help students become successful 21st century learners and to narrow achievement gaps. The program places trained AmeriCorps tutors in Minnesota schools to deliver research-based math strategies that help students in grades four through eight build the skills needed to succeed in math. The program is being replicated nationally. For more information, please visit .



