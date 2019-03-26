Oberon Securities Adds Kristin Luck and Sima Vasa as Advisors

Kristin Luck Sima Vasa

Market research industry leaders join New York investment bank in advisory roles

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oberon Securities LLC, a leading middle market boutique investment bank, is pleased to announce that Kristin Luck and Sima Vasa have joined its team as Advisors. They bring decades of experience from the marketing technology and marketing research industry. Both have held entrepreneurial roles and have managed multiple high-level business mergers, acquisitions and other transactions in high-growth corporate environments.Oberon Managing Director & Partner Adam Breslawsky said, "Tapping into Kristin and Sima's extensive network and knowledge of the growing marketing technology and analytics industry is invaluable to us. Our goal is to connect middle market businesses with a full range of investment banking solutions, and they are both well-positioned to guide us in working with leaders in the space. Their entrepreneurial leadership background, and experience working in this dynamic industry, will bring an added layer of service for Oberon clients."Luck has more than 25 years of experience scaling high growth businesses in the marketing analytics technology and services sector, all while driving high valuations. She was the co-founder of OTX, which was ranked the fastest growing research firm in the world in 2002 and 2003 and drove Decipher to double and triple digit growth annually before its acquisition by FocusVision at the end of 2014. Having participated in multiple acquisitions and exits, her background as a researcher and marketing measurement technology entrepreneur led her to found her own advisory and consulting practice where she focuses on nontraditional growth strategies for data-driven technology firms and market research companies as well as emerging CPG and direct-to-consumer brands.Luck said, "I have a passion for scaling companies while keeping an eye on the valuation ball, so providing investment banking services like funding and M&A is complementary to my existing consulting and advisory practice. I am excited to collaborate with the team at Oberon and use my firsthand experience as an entrepreneur to guide other Founders through the M&A process."Vasa is a multi-faceted business leader in the market research and analytics space, and currently is the CEO and founder of Infinity Squared Ventures, an advisory services business. Her unique perspective has been shaped by working on all facets of the data ecosystem. Her experiences include being a founder and entrepreneur (Paradigm Sample), corporate executive for one of the largest market research companies, (The NPD Group), and research leader (IBM). During her career, Sima has worked on deals from both the buy side and sell side, leading integrations and key acquisitions in the market research technology sector.Vasa said, "I look forward to helping other founders evaluate and execute the best options to achieve their goals. My collaboration with Oberon allows me to bring a wealth of experience, deep expertise and an extensive network to any transaction. I am truly excited to help our industry not only grow but thrive during these changing times.”Kristin Luck can be reached at kristin@luckcollective.com; Sima Vasa can be reached atsima@infinity-2.com.###



