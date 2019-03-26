Community Oncology Alliance Names Dr. Mark E. Thompson to Newly Created Medical Director for Public Policy Position

Experienced Community Oncologist Will Provide Valuable Guidance on Public Policy Related to Patient Access to Local, Affordable Care

This new position will add to COA’s capable and busy team keeping an eye on legislative affairs that impact the future of cancer care at all levels.” — Dr. Mark Thompson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) announced today that Mark E. Thompson, MD, has been appointed to the newly created staff position of Medical Director for Public Policy.

For over 30 years, Dr. Thompson was a practicing community oncologist at the Mark H. Zangmeister Center in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a partner and served as president and managing partner. Dr. Thompson has been an active member of COA since its inception, a member of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for many years, and served as COA president from 2013-2014.

In this new role, Dr. Thompson will continue to chair the COA Government Affairs and Policy (GAP) Committee, a standing committee that guides official positions and comments regarding public policy. Members are actively involved in COA government affairs work and are regularly in Washington, D.C. advocating for community oncology.

“COA has long demonstrated that policymaking is critical to community oncology patients, professionals, and practices. This new position will add to COA’s capable and busy team keeping an eye on legislative affairs that impact the future of cancer care at all levels,” said Dr. Thompson. “Community oncology is at a crossroad. The many policy issues before legislators will determine not only how we care for patients, but, in some areas, if we will continue to care for patients. I am looking forward to working to preserve community-based cancer care for those who depend on it.”

“After many years of volunteering his valuable time and energy, we are pleased to have Dr. Thompson officially join the COA team,” said Michael Diaz, MD, assistant managing physician at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, and president of COA. “The understanding of complex cancer care issues and policymaking he brings to the table are invaluable. During his time volunteering with COA since 2002, Dr. Thompson has made 85 trips to Washington, D.C. to meet with legislators, speak on critical issues, and help ensure meaningful cancer care policy and legislation.”



About the Community Oncology Alliance (COA):

The majority of Americans battling cancer receive treatment in the community oncology setting. Keeping patients close to their homes, families, and support networks lessens the impact of this devastating disease. Community oncology practices do this while delivering high-quality, cutting-edge cancer care at a fraction of the cost of the hospital setting. The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) advocates for community oncology and smart public policy that ensures the community cancer care system remains healthy and able to provide all Americans with access to local, quality, affordable cancer care. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org.



