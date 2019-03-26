Ex-FDA Official to Conduct Popular ComplianceOnline Seminar on the FDA’s New Import Program

ComplianceOnline and ex-FDA official, Casper Uldriks, will conduct a two day seminar on FDA’s import legal requirements and policies.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After successful events in 2018, ComplianceOnline, the leading governance, risk and compliance advisory network with over 700 experts in various regulatory subjects, today announced that it will be conducting its popular seminar on “FDA's New Import Program for 2019 - Strict Precision” in San Francisco, CA on June 18 and 19, 2019.

Ex-FDA official Casper Uldriks will once again be the seminar instructor, discussing FDA’s new cost-saving import programs and on how U.S. customs and FDA legal requirements intersect.

FDA’s regulatory controls for imported and exported devices have become increasingly pervasive and stringent. Foreign manufacturers, foreign exporters and domestic initial importers face greater scrutiny and are subject to expensive consequences if they do not plan carefully.

This seminar will offer attendees a broader perspective of FDA’s and the US Customs Border Patrol’s regulatory criteria, inter-agency agreements, and intra-agency procedures. The various sessions will also address managing foreign suppliers, FDA’s internal procedures, and best practices for mitigating and resolving import detentions.

Speaker Casper Uldriks has over 32 years of experience with the FDA. He specialized in the FDA’s medical device program as a field investigator, served as a senior manager in the Office of Compliance and an associate center director for the Center for Devices and Radiological Health. He developed enforcement actions and participated in the implementation of new statutory requirements. He understands how FDA thinks, how it operates, and where it is headed. Based on his broad experience and knowledge, he can synthesize FDA’s domestic and international operational programs, institutional policy and thicket of legal variables into a coherent picture.

Dates: Tuesday, June 18, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM) and Wednesday, June 19, 2019 (8.30 AM- 4.30 PM)

Location: San Francisco, CA

Registration Cost: $1,499.00 per registration

