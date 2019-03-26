There were 808 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 153,044 in the last 365 days.

Global Player Tracking System Market Growth, Size, Share, Analysis- Forecasts to 2026

IBM, Oracle, SAP, Cornerstone, ADP, Icims, Jobvite, Peoplefluent, Skillroad Technoogy & Paycor among others are the key players in Player Tracking System Market

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants, the Global Player Tracking System Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.


Report Title: Global Player Tracking System Market Growth, Analysis- Forecasts to 2026

By Component, By Product, By Sports, By Deployment Type,

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa);

End-Use Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis


Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Software
Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

On Premise
Cloud

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Optical Player Tracking Solution
Cognitive Computing Real Time Sports Analytics
IBM Watson Cognitive IoT Sports Analytics
Real Sports Analytics
Sports Business Intelligence
SAS
SAP
Hawk-eye
Google Analytics
Zebra
Others

Sports Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Cricket
Football
Tennis
Formula 1
Golf
Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe
Germany
UK
France

Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India

Central & South America
Brazil

Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE


About Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants

Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants is a market research & business consultancy firm having a proven track record of serving Fortune 1000 companies. We have been collaborating with various industry professionals to leverage their expertise on global ultra-niche high growth markets to provide our clients with exceptional quantitative forecasts and statistics suitable for their business needs.

