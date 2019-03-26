Global Player Tracking System Market Growth, Size, Share, Analysis- Forecasts to 2026
IBM, Oracle, SAP, Cornerstone, ADP, Icims, Jobvite, Peoplefluent, Skillroad Technoogy & Paycor among others are the key players in Player Tracking System Market
Report Title: Global Player Tracking System Market Growth, Analysis- Forecasts to 2026
By Component, By Product, By Sports, By Deployment Type,
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa);
End-Use Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis
Request for a sample copy of the report @: "Global Player Tracking System Market - Forecast to 2026"
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Software
Services
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
On Premise
Cloud
Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Optical Player Tracking Solution
Cognitive Computing Real Time Sports Analytics
IBM Watson Cognitive IoT Sports Analytics
Real Sports Analytics
Sports Business Intelligence
SAS
SAP
Hawk-eye
Google Analytics
Zebra
Others
Sports Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Formula 1
Golf
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
About Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants
Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants is a market research & business consultancy firm having a proven track record of serving Fortune 1000 companies. We have been collaborating with various industry professionals to leverage their expertise on global ultra-niche high growth markets to provide our clients with exceptional quantitative forecasts and statistics suitable for their business needs.
Palash Khanna
Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants
+1 602-666-7238
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.