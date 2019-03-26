Global Geomarketing Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis – Forecasts To 2026

There were 785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,950 in the last 365 days.

inAtlas, GFK, WIGeoGIS, Datum Company, Nexiga, US-Analytics, UrbiStat, GEOmarketing Solutions Group Inc, Nextbi, and Cadcorp, are some of the the key players.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants, the Global Geomarketing Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

By Mapping, By Sources, By Attribute, By Application, By End Users, By End Use Industry,

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa);

End-Use Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis


Mapping Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Geographic Location (Suburban Area, Rural Area, Urban Area)
Physical Location (Store, House, Office, Ground, Others)

Sources Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Online Transaction
Mobile Devices
Club Cards
Sales Lead
Mail Responses
Third Party Sources
Others

Attribute Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Zip Code Map
Street Map
Location Map

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Identification of New market
Establishment and Division of Sales Territory
Logistic Organization (Plotting Delivery and Distribution Zones)
Planning Locations (Stores, Billboard advertising, Wi-Fi Towers, ATMs, Others)

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Internet Customers
Local Customers
Mobile Device Users
Social Media Users

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Construction & Building
Logistic
Advertisement
Entertainment
Marketing
Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico

Europe
Germany
UK
France

Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India

Central & South America
Brazil

Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE


About Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants

Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants is a market research & business consultancy firm having a proven track record of serving Fortune 1000 companies. We have been collaborating with various industry professionals to leverage their expertise on global ultra-niche high growth markets to provide our clients with exceptional quantitative forecasts and statistics suitable for their business needs.

