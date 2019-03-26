Jon Taffer Toasts to a True Diamond in the Rough: Halagard

Jon Taffer toast Halagard

Jon chats with Jeff Hudson, small business expert and CEO of Halagard. Hudson breaks down how his company brings capital to small and medium business owners.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jon Taffer, author, restaurateur, and host of Spike TV’s Bar Rescue has just released a podcast with his latest, exciting discovery: Halagard “this is going to change the world by creating the accessibility to money and bringing capital to support Small Businesses and Opportunity Zones in an incredibly innovative way”. Taffer proclaimed.

Halagard has crafted an innovative method of selling equity for business owners and projects to raise much-needed capital. For the first time in 100 years, smaller companies have a choice between selling equity or getting loan for capital. Jeff Hudson, Halagard CEO, said, “Small business owners should have the same opportunity as large companies to use equity for capital. With Halagard, they do.”

Halagard streamlines the capital process by removing middlemen, leveraging a fully SEC compliant patent pending private marketplace to keep the cost of capital down. Investors love Halagard because every deal is standardized, allowing for streamlined analysis. Jeff Hudson said, “We are receiving tremendous interest from opportunity zones, business owners, and investors and soon will fire up the deal engine.”

The Halagard Marketplace is free, now is the time to get your capital - Go to Halagard.com today to start

About Jon Taffer

As an international celebrity, New York Times best-selling author, business owner, and a highly sought-after hospitality and general business consultant, Jon Taffer has cemented himself as a leading industry expert. For more than four decades, Taffer’s success ranges from consulting with hundreds of thousands of properties and Fortune 500 companies, to creating what industry experts call “the greatest nightclub in the world”, to changing the game of football for its fans forever with the creation of NFL Sunday Ticket. As the creator, host and executive producer of “Bar Rescue”, currently in its sixth season on the Paramount Network, Taffer has led the show to account for nearly 25 percent of the network’s programing—and over 90 million viewers.

Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Dynamics, a business consulting firm in which he has consulted for a range of well-known establishments and brands, including Anheuser-Busch, The Home Depot, Ritz-Carlton, Hyatt, Marriott, Holiday Inn, Sheraton, Intercontinental, Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave's Barbecue, and Wolfgang Puck Express. He is also the Chairman for Nightclub & Bar Show.

Throughout his more than 35-year career, Taffer has received a variety of awards and accolades, including the Nightclub & Bar’s Operator of the Year Award, Visionary Leader Award, and Property of the Year award. (Twice.) In addition, he received the first-ever Dom Perignon Award of Excellence from the William F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

To stay up to date with the latest news surrounding Jon Taffer and his various business ventures, visit JonTaffer.com and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Halagard

Halagard has created a vertically-integrated platform that allows investments in small- to medium-sized companies, startups and opportunity zone projects via the Internet. Traditional capital markets are reimagined, and access is being granted to the companies that drive nearly 50% of the global economy.

Guidance from regulators and interested parties, assisted with the creation of a platform that allows businesses and projects to promote their growth plans to access private capital through equity offerings. The growth possibilities for these markets are significant, given the relative inefficiency with which they are currently served.

