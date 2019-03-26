Indusface announces update to its Web Application Scanner

Advanced support for Singe Page Applications, pluggable design aiding continuous automation of Pen-Test cases & WAF integration that aids to improve crawling

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indusface, a leading award-winning application security provider, today announced major updates to its revolutionary, SaaS-based web application scanner product.Key highlights from this update are:• Comprehensive support for new age development technologies and single page web sites• The enhanced pluggable architecture enables site-specific signatures and guided scans• Expanded coverage with integration using cross-mapping of live traffic analysis from AppTrana WAF• Efficient scanning with replay context and elimination of duplicate eventsIndusface continues to push the boundaries of web application security risk detection technologies by expanding the automated coverage and flexibility in a cost-effective manner.Ashutosh Jain, CISO, Axis bank, “We use Indusface Web Application Scanning (WAS) for vulnerability assessment that provides us insights into our application security risk. One of the key reasons for our partnership with Indusface is their ability to continuously keep innovating around detection, using automated scanners, up and beyond OWASP top 10. It’s imperative to expect minimum false positives from an automated scanner, which Indusface delivers consistently. All the best to Indusface.”Indusface has created a 360-degree synergy between all of its application security offerings and has delivered unparalleled capabilities and value to its customers."Improving application Security starts with accurate and continuous visibility of your security risks first. With this release we have significantly enhanced our ability to provide more in-depth coverage and hence better visibility of application security risk posture to our customers” said Ashish Tandon, CEO and Founder, IndusfaceAvailability and Pricing:Indusface WAS feature is automatically available to all Indusface WAS and AppTrana customers. New customers can sign up by clicking on this link for a Free WAS Trial (no credit card required)Additional Resources:Getting more out of automated scanning - Download Whitepaper



