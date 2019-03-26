Africa E&P Summit & Exhibition 2019 Program Announced

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa E&P Summit and Exhibition is delighted to announce it’s 2019 program being held from the 22- 23 May and will bring together Africa's upstream industry at a world-class venue in London, for a unique event shaped for companies active in Africa's oil & gas game, and will provide unrivalled insight into the Continent's fast changing exploration horizon.

Hear directly from key players and decision-makers from corporate players active in Africa through to fast-moving independents, finance, legal and service & supply companies and African governments and NOC's seeking investors.



Highlights:

•Uncover the leading edge on Africa's E&P hot spots

•Enjoy the Africa E&P Summit Gala Dinner

•Attend the London Skyline Networking Reception

•Hear from Africa's leading E&P companies

•50+ world class speakers over 2 day

•High-level C-Suite networking

•Africa Licensing Promotion & NOC Showcase

•Excellent Sponsorship & Exhibition opportunities

•Opportunities, outlook, risks & challenges

The event is organsied and hosted by frontier.

Global events, awards, networking and thought leadership in oil gas & energy

Confirmed Speakers:

Celedónio Plácido Vieira, PetroGuin E&P, Empresa Nacional de Pesquisa e Exploracao Petroliferas EP (Petroguin), Bissau

Philip Birch, Exploration Director, Impact Oil & Gas

Pam Darwin, VP Africa, ExxonMobil

Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines & Energy, Namibia

Austin Avuru, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Petroleum

Susan Namuganyi, SDE Operations & Engineering, Tullow Oil

Tracey Henderson, SVP, Head of Exploration, Kosmos Energy

Jasper Peijs, Africa Exploration Vice President, BP

Request Full Speaker Program

Register here

Details:

Date: Wednesday 22 & Thursday 23 May 2019

Location

IET London: Savoy Place, 2 Savoy Place, London, WC2R 0BL, UK

map

Fee

Main Event: £1,995 +VAT

Dinner separately bookable: £295 +VAT

Terms and Conditions Apply

Places limited and Right of Admission Reserved



Sponsorship & Exhibition Enquiries

gayle@frontier-communications.com

Event Enquiries

info@frontier-communications.com

+44 20 7193 8224

Africa E&P Summit 2018



