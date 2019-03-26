Africa E&P Summit & Exhibition 2019 Program Announced
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Africa E&P Summit and Exhibition is delighted to announce it’s 2019 program being held from the 22- 23 May and will bring together Africa's upstream industry at a world-class venue in London, for a unique event shaped for companies active in Africa's oil & gas game, and will provide unrivalled insight into the Continent's fast changing exploration horizon.
Hear directly from key players and decision-makers from corporate players active in Africa through to fast-moving independents, finance, legal and service & supply companies and African governments and NOC's seeking investors.
Highlights:
•Uncover the leading edge on Africa's E&P hot spots
•Enjoy the Africa E&P Summit Gala Dinner
•Attend the London Skyline Networking Reception
•Hear from Africa's leading E&P companies
•50+ world class speakers over 2 day
•High-level C-Suite networking
•Africa Licensing Promotion & NOC Showcase
•Excellent Sponsorship & Exhibition opportunities
•Opportunities, outlook, risks & challenges
The event is organsied and hosted by frontier.
Global events, awards, networking and thought leadership in oil gas & energy
Confirmed Speakers:
Celedónio Plácido Vieira, PetroGuin E&P, Empresa Nacional de Pesquisa e Exploracao Petroliferas EP (Petroguin), Bissau
Philip Birch, Exploration Director, Impact Oil & Gas
Pam Darwin, VP Africa, ExxonMobil
Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines & Energy, Namibia
Austin Avuru, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Petroleum
Susan Namuganyi, SDE Operations & Engineering, Tullow Oil
Tracey Henderson, SVP, Head of Exploration, Kosmos Energy
Jasper Peijs, Africa Exploration Vice President, BP
Details:
Date: Wednesday 22 & Thursday 23 May 2019
Location
IET London: Savoy Place, 2 Savoy Place, London, WC2R 0BL, UK
map
Fee
Main Event: £1,995 +VAT
Dinner separately bookable: £295 +VAT
Terms and Conditions Apply
Places limited and Right of Admission Reserved
Sponsorship & Exhibition Enquiries
gayle@frontier-communications.com
Event Enquiries
info@frontier-communications.com
+44 20 7193 8224
Jodee Lourensz
J.Lourensz Marketing Consultancy
+31 6 12559410
email us here
Africa E&P Summit 2018
