Glow announces new Project Delivery Partner for Asia Pacific and The Americas

Glow announces Focus Insights as it preferred project and certified solutions partner across Asia Pacific and The Americas for the FMCG and CPG Channels

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, March 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glow today announced that Focus Insights is to be appointed its preferred project and certified solutions partner across Asia Pacific (including China) and The Americas for the FMCG and CPG Channels.

Glow’s templated Brand Tracking, Usage & Attitudes and New Product Development research solutions, which transform access to quality insights for FMCG brands, fall under this agreement. Focus Insights will deliver these solutions to its clients and partners as part of its full service research and insights offering.

Today’s announcement signals a formidable partnership in the Shopper and Consumer Insights market, allowing Focus Insights to continue to disrupt traditional research models by providing full-service research projects at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional approaches. Glow will continue to provide training, design and review services for its users.

Glow’s cloud research platform contains accessible features which simplify, automate, accelerate and reduce the cost of research projects. Focus Insights will add Glow in its armoury to continue on its mission of making data accessible and affordable again to the trade in both quantitative and qualitative projects.

Tim Clover, Founder and CEO of Glow said “our partnership with Focus Insights will enable us to direct our resources to the ongoing development of our platform and product offering which will allow Focus Insights to dedicate its efforts towards customer marketing and project delivery”.

Focus Insights CEO; Deane Hubball said “we are excited by this partnership as it will allow each party to focus on its core strengths and ultimately allows us to provide research and insight more efficiently and cost effectively than ever before. We are disrupting the industry with flexible and cost effective research solutions which is allowing our clients and partner agencies to make better decisions through Shopper and Customer led data and insights.

About Glow

Glow is a global leading SaaS technology platform that creates a step-change improvement through research simplification and automation. Glow is transforming the research industry by providing access to a self-service platform that has all the tools needed to tap into opinion and experience on demand. Glow incorporates the most comprehensive, automated full-stack features for primary research, reducing the barriers to user value realisation. Glow is headquartered in Melbourne.

Read More: www.glowfeed.com

Email: hello@glowfeed.com



About Focus Insights

With over 60% of new products failing in their first 12 months, Focus Insights is on a mission to make data and insights accessible and affordable again for the industry and help them make better business decisions via Shopper and Consumer led insights. With Access to over 60,000,000 consumers across 94 countries, Focus Insights are providing cost effective research solutions across the entire product life-cycle from Concept Validation through to Brand Tracking and Usage and Attitude studies. Focus Insights is headquartered in Melbourne.

Read More: www.focusinsights.com.au

Email: sales@focusinsights.com.au

Focus Insights Corporate Overview



