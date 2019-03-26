Global 5G IOT Market Growth, Size & Analysis – Forecasts To 2026

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 152,891 in the last 365 days.

3GPP, 5G Automotive Association, Cisco, Ericsson, Google, ADT, Airbus, Alstom, ALU, Apple, among others are they key players operating in global 5G IOT Market

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants, the Global 5G IoT Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Report Title: Global 5G IoT Market Size, Share, Analysis- Forecasts to 2026

By End-Use Industry, By Accessibility, By Connectivity Type,

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa);

End-Use Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Automotive
Healthcare
Energy
Transport
-Air Transport
-Railways
-Maritime
Public Safety
Manufacturing
Others

Accessibility Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Smartphones
Tablets
Laptops

Connectivity Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

Direct Connectivity
Indirect Connectivity

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)

North America
-The U.S.
-Canada
-Mexico

Europe
-Germany
-UK
-France

Asia Pacific
-China
-Japan
-India

Central & South America
-Brazil

Middle East & Africa
-Saudi Arabia
-UAE

About Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants

Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants is a market research & business consultancy firm having a proven track record of serving Fortune 1000 companies. We have been collaborating with various industry professionals to leverage their expertise on global ultra-niche high growth markets to provide our clients with exceptional quantitative forecasts and statistics suitable for their business needs.

