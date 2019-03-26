Global Artificial Intelligence [AI] in Internet of Things [IOT] Market Growth, Size & Analysis – Forecasts To 2026
IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, and Google Inc. are the key players operating in global AI in IOT market
By Technology Matrix, By Machine Learning APIs, By Device Deployment, By End Use Industry,
By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa);
End-Use Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share & Competitor Analysis
Technology Matrix Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Machine Learning
-Deep Learning
-Supervised Learning
-Unsupervised Learning
-Reinforcement Processing
Natural Language Processing
Computer Vision
Speed Recognition
Artificial Neural network
Predictive APIs
Autonomous Robotics
Emotion AI
-Facial Detection APIs
-Text Recognition APIs
-Speech Recognition APIs
Others
Machine Learning APIs Outlook
IBM Watson API
Microsoft Azure Machine Learning API
Google Prediction API
Amazon Machine Learning API
BigML
AT & T Speech API
ai
Alchemy API
Diffbot
Prediction IO
General Application Environment
Device Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Medical and Healthcare Device
Wearable Device
Smart Appliances
Entertainment Device
Connected Vehicle Device
Energy Device
Home Healthcare Device
Security Device
Network Device
Industrial Machines
Smart Grid Device
Agriculture Specific Device
Device Deployment Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Consumer Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Retail & Apparel
Marketing
FinTech
Building and Surveillance
Agriculture
Security and surveillance
Government and Military
Telecommunication & IT
Oil, Gas and Mining
Logistics
Education
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)
North America
-The U.S.
-Canada
-Mexico
Europe
-Germany
-UK
-France
-Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
-China
-Japan
-India
-Rest of APAC
Central & South America
-Brazil
Middle East & Africa
-Saudi Arabia
-UAE
