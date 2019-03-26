Global Artificial Intelligence [AI] in Internet of Things [IOT] Market Growth, Size & Analysis – Forecasts To 2026

Global AI in IOT Market - Forecasts to 2026

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Microsoft Corporation, and Google Inc. are the key players operating in global AI in IOT market

Strategic Growth Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence [AI] in Internet of Things [IOT] Market” — Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants, the Global AI In IOT Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.Report Title: Global AI In IOT Market Size, Share, Analysis- Forecasts to 2026 By Technology Matrix, By Machine Learning APIs, By Device Deployment, By End Use Industry,By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa);End-Use Landscape, Vendor Landscape, Company Market Share & Competitor AnalysisBrowse through the report summary - " Global AI In IOT Market - Forecasts to 2026 Technology Matrix Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)Machine Learning-Deep Learning-Supervised Learning-Unsupervised Learning-Reinforcement ProcessingNatural Language ProcessingComputer VisionSpeed RecognitionArtificial Neural networkPredictive APIsAutonomous RoboticsEmotion AI-Facial Detection APIs-Text Recognition APIs-Speech Recognition APIsOthersMachine Learning APIs OutlookIBM Watson APIMicrosoft Azure Machine Learning APIGoogle Prediction APIAmazon Machine Learning APIBigMLAT & T Speech APIaiAlchemy APIDiffbotPrediction IOGeneral Application EnvironmentDevice Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)Medical and Healthcare DeviceWearable DeviceSmart AppliancesEntertainment DeviceConnected Vehicle DeviceEnergy DeviceHome Healthcare DeviceSecurity DeviceNetwork DeviceIndustrial MachinesSmart Grid DeviceAgriculture Specific DeviceDevice Deployment Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)HealthcareManufacturingConsumer ElectronicsAutomotive & TransportationRetail & ApparelMarketingFinTechBuilding and SurveillanceAgricultureSecurity and surveillanceGovernment and MilitaryTelecommunication & ITOil, Gas and MiningLogisticsEducationRegional Outlook (Revenue: USD Million, 2016 - 2026)North America-The U.S.-Canada-MexicoEurope-Germany-UK-France-Rest of EuropeAsia-Pacific-China-Japan-India-Rest of APACCentral & South America-BrazilMiddle East & Africa-Saudi Arabia-UAEAbout Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants:Global Market Estimates Research & Consultants is a market research & business consultancy firm having a proven track record of serving Fortune 1000 companies. We have been collaborating with various industry professionals to leverage their expertise on global ultra-niche high growth markets to provide our clients with exceptional quantitative forecasts and statistics suitable for their business needs.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.