The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges and KPS3 Named Finalists in National PRSA Silver Anvil Awards

The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) and KPS3 have been named a finalist in the national 2019 PRSA Silver Anvil Awards.

We are thrilled that our campaign is among the leading firms in outstanding strategic public relations programs.” — Chrisie Yabu

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Reno, Nev.) – Deemed “the Oscars of the communications industry,” the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) and KPS3 have been named a finalist in the national 2019 PRSA Silver Anvil Awards.The award entry is for the Most Effective Campaign On A Shoe String for Nonprofit Organizations. NCJFCJ and KPS3’s entry was for the outreach campaign, Preventing Child Abuse and Neglect, created and developed in Reno, Nev. Of the hundreds of entries submitted, only 112 organizations were selected by the Silver Anvil Judges as finalists. This demonstrates the high standards applied in the evaluation process.“It is an honor to be recognized among the top PR agencies in the world,” said Chrisie Yabu, senior director of public relations, KPS3. “We are thrilled that our campaign is among the leading firms in outstanding strategic public relations programs. The work of the NCJFCJ is vital in improving the lives of children and families locally and nationally.”Since 1944, the Silver Anvil – which symbolizes the forging of public opinion – has been annually awarded to organizations that have successfully addressed contemporary issues with exemplary professional skill, creativity and resourcefulness.Silver Anvil Awards recognize complete programs that incorporate sound insights and analysis, planning, execution and evaluation. They must meet the highest standards of performance in the profession. Silver Anvil Awards recognize outstanding strategic public relations programs. They are awarded in 18 categories and various subcategories. The awards presentation will take place in New York City in June.About the NCJFCJ:Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.About KPS3:We are a digital-first agency with roots in the written word, delivering purposeful marketing, branding and public relations focused on moving companies toward universal growth. KPS3 knows that opportunity can be found through data. We help companies act on that data to connect brand-centric creative with quantifiable insights, driving bottom-line results. KPS3 brings insights to life. To keep up on all things KPS3, visit kps3.com, like us on Facebook or follow is on Instagram.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.